Read full article on original website
Related
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Yardbarker
Tuchel’s extraordinary warning to Boehly about how Ronaldo transfer could “destroy” spirit at Chelsea
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was reportedly eager to avoid the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The Portugal international had been an option for the Blues, but it seems Tuchel was dead against the idea, and this led to tension between the German tactician and the club’s owner Todd Boehly.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
Football news LIVE: Cadiz goalkeeper runs across field with defibrillator after fan suffers cardiac arrest – latest
CADIZ goalkeeper Conon Ledesma sprinted across the field to deliver a defibrillator in the crowd in the match against Barcelona on Saturday night. The LaLiga fixture was paused for almost an HOUR in worrying scenes at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Xavi's men were 2-0 up through Frenkie de Jong and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves
A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
‘You never know what’s coming’ – Arsenal boss Arteta in sombre mood ahead of Europa League after Tuchel’s Chelsea axe
ARSENAL boss Mikel Arteta has sympathised with Thomas Tuchel after he was sacked by Chelsea. The German coach, 49, was fired by the Blues on Wednesday morning after 20 months with the club. He guided them to Champions League glory and three domestic cup finals, while also securing back-to-back top...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘looked every one of his 37 years’ in Man Utd defeat to Real Sociedad, claims Steve Nicol
CRISTIANO RONALDO looked "every one of his 37 years" in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Thursday night, according to ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol. The Portuguese superstar, 37, started for just the second time this season but was unable to get off the mark, making it a seven-game drought in front of goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report – Premier League midfielder tells friends he is joining Arsenal
Douglas Luiz remains keen on a move to Arsenal even though Aston Villa rejected a deadline day move for him. The Brazilian emerged as the Gunners’ main target on deadline day, and they made three bids to sign him. However, the last, which totalled £25million, was turned down by...
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture
Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
Yardbarker
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with Brighton boss set be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor
GRAHAM POTTER has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to sign a deal which will see him become the club's new manager. The 47-year-old returned to Brighton this morning to bid farewell to players and staff ahead of his huge move to Stamford Bridge. He is set to become the...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News
Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the late kick-off in the Premier League.
Chelsea owners will not judge Graham Potter on Champions League qualification
Chelsea’s new owners will not judge Graham Potter’s first campaign at Stamford Bridge on Champions League qualification, the PA news agency understands.Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali would be thought to consider a top-four Premier League finish and a strong Champions League run as a successful first term for new boss Potter.But the co-controlling Blues owners will not hold former Brighton boss Potter to those targets, it is understood, as part of their long-term planning.Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022So Boehly and Eghbali would be understood...
Yardbarker
Fagioli insists all he wanted was to remain at Juventus
Nicolo Fagioli has revealed all he wanted to do this summer was to remain at Juventus. The midfielder is one of the academy products on the Bianconeri first team now. He spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese and he did well to help them gain promotion to Serie A.
Soccer-Lewandowski bags hat-trick in Barca Champions League bow
BARCELONA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in his first Champions League game for Barcelona to power the Catalans to an emphatic 5-1 home win over Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
Yardbarker
Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup
Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
Comments / 0