FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of weather continues
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are in a spectacular stretch of weather in north Georgia. High pressure dominates the weather scene, and that means no rain and not many clouds, either! Also, because the high pressure is centered to our north, the humidity will stay pretty comfortable for the rest of the workweek. It gets slightly more humid this weekend and likely stays dry.
First Alert Forecast | Tuesday morning... the coolest in months!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After reaching temperatures in the lower 80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon, temperatures have cooled into the 70s behind a ‘cool front’. Tuesday morning is forecast to be the coolest since May 10th in Atlanta. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures cool into the...
East Point holds water donation drive for flood victims in Northwest Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People were pulling up in their vehicles bright and early Saturday morning to be part of the solution in helping flood victims in Northwest Georgia. A water donation drive was held bright and early Saturday morning in East Point. Volunteers who were there tell CBS6 this...
Industrial warehouse goes up in flames overnight in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews with the city of South Fulton and the city of Atlanta were out battling a large fire at an industrial warehouse overnight. “This is a pretty intense fire,” said Lt. Eric Jackson with South Fulton Fire. Lt. Jackson says South Fulton and Atlanta crews...
Pickleball Peachtree Classic hits Peachtree City Tennis Center Sept. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A professional pickleball event will come to the Peachtree City Tennis Center Sept. 15. The Peachtree Classic will feature nearly 700 professional and amateur players in one of the South’s largest pickleball events. It will include the fast-growing sport’s top players such as the men’s word No. 1 Ben Johns and his brother Collin in doubles play.
CBS46 and The Salvation Army launch Disaster Relief Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 and The Salvation Army have teamed up to launch a disaster relief drive for the flood victims in northwest Georgia. CBS46 is dedicating the entire day on Sept. 13 to helping those impacted by flooding in northwest Georgia on Labor Day. Throughout the day, CBS46...
Flip Circus comes to Town Center at Cobb Sept. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Flip Circus will come to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 15. The circus made a stop in Lawrenceville earlier this year alongside its sister circus, Circus Vasquez. The circus will be at the mall through Sept. 19. Performances Sept. 15, 16 and 19 are at...
East Point’s “Senior Stroll” set for Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of East Point will host its inaugural Senior Stroll Sept. 17. The free 2K is open to all ages, but it’s aimed at participants 50 years of age or older. The walk will begin at the H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Center parking lot...
INTERVIEW: Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 8th annual Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta Sept. 24! Guests to this high-class event must wear all white and bring their own white table settings. The event’s location is kept secret; guests meet at a departure point, where their table leaders will bring...
Atlanta has second-highest rise in inflation in U.S.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta has seen the second-highest rise in inflation in the country over the past year, according to Wallethub. WalletHub compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), using the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation in the short and long term. Atlanta saw the Consumer Price Index rise by 11.7 percent when compared to last year and 1.3 percent compared to two months before the most recent data.
Atlanta’s Streetcar set to expand to the BeltLine, but is it worth it?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, transportation officials held a public meeting to outline the latest designs of the Streetcar East Extension Project. The project, which is set to start operation in 2027, is 30% designed. MARTA officials tell CBS46 News it is projected to cost between $176-215 million, paid...
Pumpkins at Callaway returns Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pumpkins at Callaway will return to Callaway Resort & Gardens Sept. 16. The centerpiece of the event is a three-acre corn maze. The corn maze is in Cason’s Vegetable Garden, one of the last projects of the resort’s namesake. It will feature winding paths in the shape of an azalea, a flower native to Georgia.
Small earthquake reported in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A “loud boom” and shaking were reported by residents around 9 p.m. Sunday in Jasper County. A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in Jasper County near the line of Newton County. The earthquake was also felt in Butts County.
Prominent attorney Page Pate accidentally drowns off Georgia coast
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died in an accidental drowning Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55. Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm,...
Page Pate, prominent Georgia attorney, dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55. Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm. Pate was born...
Week 4 Football Rankings
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford was off on a bye at 3-0 and No. 2 Grayson improved to 4-0 with a 51-24 win over Spartanburg (SC). No. 3 Mill Creek was also off this week at 3-0 and Colquitt County remains No. 4 after its impressive 48-27 win over Lee County that improved the Packers’ record to 4-0. Parkview took a significant jump from No. 8 to No. 5 this week after its 48-21 win over North Gwinnett that improved the Panthers to 3-0. Carrollton remains No. 6 and scored a 52-0 win over Villa Rica to improve to 4-0 and North Cobb dropped to No. 7 as a result of Parkview climbing to No. 5. The rest of the poll includes No. 8 Walton, No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain and No. 9 Valdosta—who is debuting in the poll following its 25-0 win over Warner Robins and replacing Collins Hill in the process.
Grady Hospital bracing for multi-million-dollar investment after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital is set to receive a huge one-time special payment later this week, between $100 and 200 million dollars, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations. The payment would come from state-allocated dollars and would help stabilize Grady in light of...
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
North Cobb High School student hit by car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A North Cobb High School student was hit by a car on Old 41 Highway at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers determined the student attempted to cross in front of the vehicle and was not using a crosswalk when she was hit. She was taken...
Douglas County History Trail opens Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Douglas County will open a new History Trail with a kickoff Oct. 1. Sites on the trail include the Basket Creek Cemetery, Carns Log Cabin and New Manchester Hill Ruins. Many locations are tied to the county’s Black history, from the cemetery’s West African roots to the first Black school in the county.
