Decatur, GA

Comments

Lash’d By Shay
2d ago

I hope they find the young man. Lord have mercy over our children, ppl snatching them up and don’t care. I ask God to keep this child safe and return home safely to his family and punish those who had anything to do with his disappearance. These cruel ppl!!

(Me)(Me)
2d ago

i hope he turns up safe, can't do normal kids activities.

Donna Simmons
1d ago

Father God bless this child and return him to his family safe and unharmed in Jesus name 🙏 Amen

CBS 46

20-year-old male shot to death on Harwell Street SW in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times early Friday evening in the 1900 block of Harwell Street SW, according to Atlanta police. Police say they responded to a person shot call at approximately 6:13 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man arrested for fire that injured Clayton County teacher

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the fire at a Riverdale home in August that left a Clayton County teacher badly burned recently. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, they arrested Theriton Wells in Humble, Texas. ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Clayton County police search for missing disabled man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing disabled man last seen in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Police say 32-year-old Deonte Winn was last seen at 3:10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Riverdale Road. The man is described as...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 60-year-old Hampton woman with dementia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 60-year-old Hampton, Georgia woman who has been diagnosed with dementia. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say 60-year-old Michelle Smith-Heard was last seen Thursday at noon on the 2700 block of Creekwood Road. The missing woman is described as being...
HAMPTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her. Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough. Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight...
MCDONOUGH, GA
CBS 46

More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom. Community reacts to deaths of Cobb County deputies. Inside look at law enforcement training. Updated: 8 hours...
COBB COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7. Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with unknown man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning. According to the release, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio on September 6th. Agents confirmed that Linek was last...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“We are heartbroken:” Neighborhood helps out deputies after fatal shooting devastates

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County neighborhood is devastated after two deputies were shot to death while serving a warrant on Thursday evening. “It was shocking because this is a very peaceful neighborhood. I’ve been here 17 years with my family,” Tiffany, a neighbor of the home where the incident occurred, told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene

MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Police searching for person that vandalized a Snellville church

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Snellville church was vandalized in broad daylight. More than 48 hours later, police are still searching for the suspected vandal that took off on foot. All was quiet at Westside Baptist Church on Tuesday until about 3:30 in the afternoon. “By the time I stepped...
SNELLVILLE, GA

