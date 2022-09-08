ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Explore common space misconceptions with All About Space magazine

By Daisy Dobrijevic
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

Inside All About Space issue 134, on sale now, explore 20 myths about the universe that need debunking. From whether you can see the Great Wall of China from space to why spacecraft heat up during retry to Earth .

For this cover feature, All About Space takes a demystifying tour of the universe in a bid to uncover common misconceptions that continue to dupe us.

The latest issue also includes a Q&A with British planetary scientist and science fiction writer Simon Morden about his obsession with Mars and his latest science-fact book on the Red Planet.

Related: 15 stunning places on Earth that look like they're from another planet

Subscribe to All About Space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djPFk_0hmnNdUz00

(Image credit: Future)

Get All About Space delivered straight to your door or digital device. Subscribe to All About Space from $8.50 per quarter/three issues.

Elsewhere in the issue, you'll learn about why astronauts experience muscle loss and how life on the International Space Station takes its toll on the human body. The feature also looks at how sending worms into space is helping unlock ways for humans to spend longer beyond Earth.

All About Space also explores how a group of researchers from MIT may have the answer to reducing launch costs by building a space fuel depot. If interplanetary missions could field up in orbit instead of having to launch everything in one go it could cut the cost of individual missions significantly. All About Space explores how such a venture might work.

The magazine also takes an in-depth look at space volcanoes and how they have helped shape the bodies of our solar system . The volcano feature explores the difference between the more familiar volcanoes that spew out molten rocks at high temperatures and the less familiar cryovolcanoes, colloquially known as ice volcanoes.

Image 1 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gcAE_0hmnNdUz00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLJfd_0hmnNdUz00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNByX_0hmnNdUz00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MniNr_0hmnNdUz00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lHI2_0hmnNdUz00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 6 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1ijI_0hmnNdUz00

(Image credit: Future)

You can also find an in-depth stargazer section filled with useful information on what to look out for in the night sky . This issue includes a deep sky challenge that lists six treasures of the Autumn Milky Way . Among the richest for deep-sky observers, September brings star clusters, nebulas and galaxies galore.

Take a peek below at All About Space issue 134's biggest features.

20 universe myths busted

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbYqa_0hmnNdUz00

There are many misconceptions about space, including that our sun is a burning yellow fire. (Image credit: DrPixel via Getty)

Our understanding of the workings of the universe is better than it has ever been, but there are still a number of misconceptions that manage to fool many of us. Some of the following might sound plausible, but barely any of it is true: the sun is a burning orb of yellow fire and the temperature is higher during the summer months because we orbit closer than we do in winter. Mercury is the closest planet to our star and must therefore be the hottest. The lunar phases are caused by the shadow of Earth and at night we can only see one side of the Moon , so the other must be in perpetual darkness. The stars form patterns with their close neighbors and are grouped into local constellations . The twinkling light that they produce travels to Earth in a straight line, unaffected by the pull of gravity . Comets race past with their tails pointing back towards the direction that they came from, and as meteorites tumble through the atmosphere, they heat up so much that it's not safe to pick them up from the ground.

Read the full feature in the latest All About Space .

How to build a galaxy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2ZhA_0hmnNdUz00

Whirlpool Galaxy also known as M51, imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope. The galaxy is 31 million light-years away. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, S. Beckwith (STScI), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))

The universe is packed with galaxies. Everywhere we look we see galaxies crammed into the cosmos, grouped in clusters and great sheets that are littered throughout space-time. The most distant galaxies ever seen have been identified by the Hubble Space Telescope as being 13.4 billion light years away. Yet these are not even the most distant galactic structures out there. It's the first galaxies that hold the record for being the furthest away from us. However, we're yet to see them. To do so we will need the infrared prowess of the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which will be able to see galaxies as they formed just 300 or 400 million years after the Big Bang — the event that threw the cosmos into existence.

Understanding how galaxies form is a bit like trying to put a jigsaw puzzle together.

Read the full feature in the latest All About Space .

Space fuel depots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xJm6_0hmnNdUz00

A Long March-5B Y3 rocket carrying China's space station lab module Wentian blasts off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on July 24, 2022 in Wenchang, Hainan Province of China. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Getting into space is hard. With the engines and rockets, we have now, the majority of the weight of a rocket at launch is fuel and oxidizer to overcome Earth's gravity. And if we want to go beyond Earth orbit, the problem gets even worse. If you could fuel up your interplanetary mission in orbit instead of having to launch everything in one go, the cost of individual missions could be cut significantly. With this in mind, a team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has proposed an intermediate concept that could build up propellant depots with traditional missions.

Led by Professor Jeffrey Hoffman, himself a veteran of five Space Shuttle missions, the team proposes to take advantage of contingency propellants that would be carried on lunar missions anyway.

Read the full feature in the latest All About Space .

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Ancient Coin Discovery With An Astronomical Mystery

What does the ancient coin found recently off the shores of Israel depict?. You never know what discoveries are waiting to be found in old records or artwork. A recent archaeological find sent us down just such an astronomical rabbit-hole, leading us to ideas that are fun and interesting to consider.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

The 7 most terrifying things in space

Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Science#Space Technology#About Space#The Great Wall Of China#British#Mit
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break

NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Water World: Astronomers Discover an Extrasolar World That May Be Entirely Covered in a Deep Ocean

With the help of instruments designed partly in Canada, a team of astronomers has discovered an exoplanet that could be completely covered in water. An international team of scientists has announced the discovery of TOI-1452 b, an exoplanet orbiting one of two small stars in a binary system located in the Draco constellation about 100 light-years from Earth. The researchers were led by Charles Cadieux, a Ph.D. student at the Université de Montréal and member of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx).
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
ScienceAlert

Giant Map Reveals Ancient Traces of Water on Mars Everywhere We Look

A new map, years in the making, reveals where we can find ancient traces of water on Mars. Using data collected over the past decade by ESA's Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, both currently in orbit around the red planet, scientists have created the most comprehensive map yet of specific Martian mineral deposits.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Meteor crater: The hole from space that keeps on giving

The huge, bowl-shaped Meteor Crater in Arizona that was formed some 50,000 years ago continues to yield new information, and surprisingly so. In addition, it is a go-to spot for preparing Artemis crews how to explore the moon — as that place once did to train Apollo astronauts for lunar duties in the 1960s.
ASTRONOMY
PC Magazine

China Plans a Trio of Missions to the Moon

China is planning to visit the moon at least three more times in the next decade. Bloomberg reports that "China’s National Space Administration, its equivalent of NASA, received approval to send three orbiters to the moon as part of the Chang'e lunar program" following the discovery of a new lunar mineral following the Chang'e-5 mission in December 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

First ever Earth-saving asteroid experiment from NASA happening this month

NASA is going to try to change the path of an asteroid in hopes of being able to save Earth from destruction some day. First off, NASA wants us to know that currently there are no asteroids heading toward Earth. For this experiment on trying to change the path of an asteroid, they have picked out an asteroid they can observe but poses no threat to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy