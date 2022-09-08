The 50 most fascinating people in the NFL



Our annual 50 NFL Most Fascinating list features a bit of a shake-up at the top. The dizzying quarterback, wide receiver and television carousel makes this our most fascinating Most Fascinating compilation to date.

Our new No. 1 represents a huge gamble for a proud franchise that has designs on a sixth Super Bowl championship and first since the 1994 season.

And No NFL 50 Most Fascinating list should omit the league’s most prominent brother duo who entertain and inform us on “Monday Night Football” on ESPN2 and ESPN+

49ers QB (2021 rank: 46)

The Mystery Man from North Dakota State takes the ball and the team and the great expectations from Jimmy Garoppolo after throwing 71 passes and rushing 38 times as the third pick of the 2021 draft. Team Shanahan opted for upside when it passed on Mac Jones (and Justin Fields). The moment of truth has arrived. He’s now the franchise quarterback for a win-now franchise that is counting on him to win a Super Bowl now against a Patrick Mahomes, a Josh Allen, a Justin Herbert, a Russell Wilson, a Joe Burrow.

Cowboys LB (NR)

The defending Defensive Rookie of the Year was an implacable force of nature as a rookie, and he isn’t satisfied with a mere 13 sacks. He’s dreaming of a single-season record 23. If he comes close, we’ll be happy to start comparing him to Lawrence Taylor.

Buccaneers QB (2)

It’s his last year, right? Chases his eighth Super Bowl championship and then rides off into the Fox Sports sunset, right? Unless and until Gisele relents again, of course. Appears that there’s a lot of s— going on.

Broncos QB (34)

New ownership group, and a new marquee quarterback with Super Bowl chops and a celebrity wife. They’ll gladly Let Russ Cook with an arsenal of dynamic weapons in his huddle.

Browns QB (17)

It will be fascinating to watch how the championship-starved fan base welcomes and debates the moral merits of cheering for the $230M Massage Miscreant in the days and weeks leading up to his six-game season. We’ve seen this picture before — if he plays well and wins games, fewer people will be bothered.

Bills QB (3)

The Bills Mafia is all-in on their modern-day Jim Kelly, and if anyone can will them to their first Lombardi Trophy, it’s this relentless, driven dual threat who’ll get the ball in overtime next time.

Chiefs QB (4)

Should be fun watching him improvise even more now with Tyreek Hill gone.

Bills LB (NR)

If Defense Wins Championships still, this Super Bowl 50 MVP and two-time champion just might be the last missing piece for coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

ESPN+ broadcast (NR)

Peyton and Eli should be able to land nephew Arch as a guest.

Jaguars QB (8)

Thanks to the addition of a professional Super Bowl-winning coach and a new stable of targets and subtraction of Urban Meyer, it’s time for the 2021 draft’s first overall pick to show why he is considered a generational talent.

Packers QB (1)

An MVP three-peat is in jeopardy for The Immunized One since WR Davante Adams is in Las Vegas now. He split from fiancée Shailene Woodley but was rewarded with a $150M contract to stay married to Cheesehead Nation. He has a new arm tattoo, but the same old arm. Drama King.

Bengals QB (NR)

Not sure what Joey Franchise (70.4 completion percentage) can do for an encore, but Who Dey Nation loves it when he lights up those postgame locker room cigars. No appendectomy can intercept him.

Chargers QB (18)

The most completions (839) and passing yards (9,350) through the first two seasons of a career. It’s a quarterback-elite division, but don’t bet against this guy winning his first playoff game.

Raiders WR (NR)

Rodgers’ loss is Derek Carr’s gain. He’s got a five-year, $142.15M contract, and now that he’s reunited with his old Fresno State quarterback, expect a few more 100-plus-catch seasons.

Dolphins WR (NR)

The $30M Cheetah, teamed with 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, will torment defensive backs and coordinators alike.

Rams WR (NR)

Deserved his three-year, $80M extension after capturing receiver triple crown Kupp (145 catches, 1,947 yards, 16 TDs) and Super Bowl LVI MVP honors.

Ravens QB (16)

So what if he hasn’t been league MVP the last two years? So what if he had an off year in 2021? His next 100-yard rushing game will be his 11th, or one more than Mike Vick. He’s a bulked-up 220 pounds, and you still can’t take your eyes off him. Why hasn’t he signed an extension?

Patriots QB (11)

The most polished of the Quarterback Class of 2021, a natural-born leader who now must navigate the departure of his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. Don’t interpret this the wrong way, but for what it’s worth he was more dynamic as a rookie than TB12.

Rams coach (NR)

He married his Ukrainian model love — move over, Gisele? — and if he can repeat, expect another TPHL (The Post Has Learned) from Marchand when the networks start chasing after him again. Young, energetic, charismatic, sense of humor, Good Guy persona — a natural for television.

Ex-Saints coach (NR)

Jerry Jones must already be salivating over the prospect of the apple of his eye on his sideline in 2023. Payton’s shadow will loom over Mike McCarthy all season long.

Rams DT (20)

Former Giants GM Jerry Reese might still be running the team if he had drafted this unblockable future first-ballot HOFer over Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers LB (NR)

Seventy-two sacks across five seasons, 22.5 in 2021 and a DPOY award. Former Giants GM Jerry Reese might still be running the team if he hadn’t drafted Evan Engram instead.

Patriots coach (15)

The old GOAT is 70 and won’t rest until he wins his seventh Super Bowl … or beats Brady in one.

Dolphins QB (44)

The club’s wooing of Watson figures to light a fire under him. Hill gives him a puncher’s chance to quiet the “Shoulda drafted Justin Herbert instead” crowd.

49ers WR (NR)

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan resisted dealing him to the Jets because they need him to make life easier for Lance. Which, contract pending, he prefers to do as more of a wide receiver than a wideback. Personification of All Gas No Brake.

Raiders coach (NR)

The assumption is he has learned from his ill-fated (11-17) maiden head coaching debut in Denver, when he drafted Tim Tebow and was caught videotaping a 49ers walk-through. Will Belichick disciples ever learn: BE YOURSELF! YOU CAN’T BE BILL BELICHICK!!!

Bears QB (7)

They’re expecting a breakout sophomore season from the uber-athletic QB under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and with emerging deep threat Darnell Mooney.

Cowboys coach (NR)

See No. 20. Starts third season looking for first playoff win for Jerruh. Might have to get to the Super Bowl to survive.

Buccaneers coach (NR)

Bruce Arians stepped upstairs to give his good friend the opportunity to coach Brady as opposed to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, Josh McCown and Sam Darnold. He’d certainly vote for Same Old Bucs over Same Old Jets.

Lions coach (42)

It doesn’t matter if you have one ass-cheek and three toes, he will beat your ass. Even if he has to bite a kneecap off.

Steelers LB coach (NR)

Mike Tomlin stepped up and hired the former Dolphins head coach, who filed a bombshell racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, and the players love him.

Colts QB (NR)

After 14 years in Atlanta, at age 37, Matty Ice might feel Forever Young handing off to the game’s best running back and playing for Frank Reich.

Commanders QB (NR)

Another new fresh start following a stale finish in Indianapolis. His last chance to resurrect a career that once appeared destined for stardom (remember Wentzylvania?).

Cowboys QB (9)

The quarterback of America’s Team is always under the microscope, and he’s healthy again and in the best shape of his life but with WR Amari Cooper gone.

Steelers QB (NR)

After 18 seasons of Ben Roethlisberger, the Mitchell Trubisky Era begins … or doesn’t . The small hands contingent is getting ready to celebrate.

Falcons TE (39)

Caught only 1 TD pass as a rookie, but everyone knows he’s a unicorn, and with Calvin Ridley serving a year-long gambling suspension, a breakout is imminent.

Dolphins coach (NR)

The quirky genius from the Shanahan tree gets his shot.

Jaguars coach (NR)

He worked magic winning a Super Bowl in Philly with Nick Foles — wonder if he’ll design a Jaggy Special with his new franchise quarterback.

Titans RB (37)

Recovered from the foot injury that cost him nine games, it’s always fun watching this freight train truck or stiff-arm a poor victim.

Giants LB (NR)

Big hype, big personality, big market and big expectation s under new Big Blue defensive coordinator Wink Martindale once his knee heals.

Jets QB (22)

GM Joe Douglas has done his part building around his young franchise quarterback. Now it’s his turn and his time to show why he was the second overall pick in 2021 once his knee heals. If he’s who they pray he is.

Panthers QB (38)

His desperation trade underscored the complete lack of faith in Darnold. Matt Rhule better be renting. The former 2018 first overall pick has Sunday’s home opener against the Browns on blast.

R aiders president (NR)

The NFL’s first black female president. Kudos to owner Mark Davis, a barrier-breaker just like his father Al Davis.

Fox broadcaster (NR)

You’ll find him mature beyond his years and smoothly professional as the rookie No. 1 play-by-play man.

Giants coach (NR)

Finally gets his head coaching opportunity , and he’ll be a hero if only he can get Daniel Jones right and drag the offense kicking and screaming out of the Dark Ages.

NBC broadcaster (NR)

He replaces the legendary Al Michaels, who heads to “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon, on “Sunday Night Football” alongside Cris Collinsworth. Big shoes to fill, but he’s up to the task.

Ohio State QB (NR)

The 2023 QB Class will be everything the 2022 QB Class was not.

Alabama QB (NR)

If Stroud isn’t the first overall pick — Texans? — this kid could be.

E agles QB (27)

GM Howie Roseman has built brilliantly around him, and the addition of WR A.J. Brown teamed with DeVonta Smith makes this The Team to Beat in the NFC East. Time to hush the naysayers.

Giants RB (26)

He has the eye of the tiger, but he needs the legs of a healthy cheetah to remind us why he seemed destined for greatness as a rookie before the perils of the running back position ambushed him.

