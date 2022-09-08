ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GO Cat
2d ago

After the announcement of the Queen's health. Harry will be overwhelmed with guilt due to the treatment his grandmother. His excuse was rather disingenuous.

double b
1d ago

Megan is alienating him and ruining this man's life just my opinion everyone has one

lovecoffee
2d ago

Yes both twits need to shut up!

The Independent

Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to view Windsor floral tributes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates, in what is their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.The brothers have kept a distance from each other since the Sussexes’ quit as working royals and moved to California and their decision to speak out about their...
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
RadarOnline

Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign

The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
The List

Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Didn't See The Queen Before Her Death

Although he rushed to be by her side, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen, ultimately arriving too late at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, per TMZ. Royal watchers were delighted when the Duke of Sussex, who's long been estranged from his family, dropped everything to be with Queen Elizabeth. As Express reported, photos of a distraught-looking Harry soon circulated, with many pointing out the prince appeared to be alone, despite being in the midst of a whirlwind visit to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, at the time.
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
The List

The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
The Independent

Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen

The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
Daily Beast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
Newsweek

Newsweek

