The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates, in what is their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.The brothers have kept a distance from each other since the Sussexes’ quit as working royals and moved to California and their decision to speak out about their...

