Boston, MA

New BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper faces daunting to-do list

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

New Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper faces daunting to-do list in new role 02:01

BOSTON --  As Boston students head back to class, new Superintendent Mary Skipper has a daunting to-do list.

The Commonwealth and Boston Public Schools agreed to a list of improvements in order to avoid receivership, which is a state takeover of the schools.

"What we are trying to do is turn our system to the schools…what do leaders need?  What do our students need? And then from an outcome standpoint, this has to be about student outcomes," Skipper said.

The agreement between the city, the schools, and the Commonwealth to avoid a state takeover of the entire school system covers the following, which Skipper discussed during an interview with WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben.

Improved communication with parents: "Families need to feel confident that if they have an issue that they are able to get in touch with BPS."

Safety: "This comes to psychological and physical safety in the classrooms.  This is really where our social and emotional learning comes in class to class. It is also about building back a culture of trust so that students know their adults and can trust their adults when they walk in the building, and they therefore feel comfortable coming to school and they feel they can succeed."

Efficient transportation of students: "I think our transportation department, especially given the Orange Line situation right now has done incredible work."

Skipper added that BPS ambassadors will be at Orange Line stops for the first few days of school to help with a smooth transition.

Accountability: "We have to hold ourselves accountable…our schools have to hold themselves accountable…as a District and Central Office, we have to be accountable to the students and families."

Skipper also touched on what she wants parents to know about her.

"I am a practitioner, I am someone who has come up from the field, I've been a teacher, a principal, I've managed a network of schools," she said.

It will be a challenging year of adjustment, but Skipper believes she has the skill set from her experience, both inside and outside of the District, to have real impact.

