Shepherd of the Lake welcomes new pastor

Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church began over 40 years ago, in 1979. Fifteen members met at the Garrison Fire Hall, just sitting on folding chairs. According to their 40th anniversary bulletin, they started out as St. John’s Mission, an off-shoot of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Aitkin. It was in 1982 that construction began and finished on the church at their present location off of Highway 169. They also officially changed their name from St. John’s Mission to Shepherd of the Lake, and joined the Missouri Synod.

Now 40 years after that initial dedication of the new building, they’re welcoming Caleb Worral as their new pastor.

“We don’t have a lot in common,” founding member Lynne LeeJoice laughed a little over a phone interview.

She’s talking about herself and other members of Shepherd of Lake Lutheran Church in Garrison. “Most of the members are senior citizens,” she said, leading to a “unique dynamic.”

They may not have a lot in common with their new pastor, Caleb Worral, and his young family, a wife and one small daughter, but LeeJoice is confident when she said Pastor Caleb’s presence at Shepherd of the Lake is “divine providence.”

Worral, in an email interview, said he grew up in Fargo, N.D., the son of a pastor himself. He was baptized as a child, and grew up in a household of faith. It was in his junior year of high school that becoming a pastor himself really presented itself.

He added, with a chuckle, in an in-person interview, “I tell this story, but I don’t remember exactly when it happened.”

Regardless, he does remember being a foreign exchange student in Germany, where his foreign exchange brother was not a Christian. After leaving for home in the States, his foreign exchange brother contacted Worral again and told him he came to faith because of something Worral had said. “It was really humbling to know God worked through me,” Worral said.

From there, “there was an open door, and it never shut.”

Worral graduated high school and attended college in Seward, Neb. at Concordia University where he majored in English and “began my pastoral studies through learning Hebrew and Greek.” He packed his bags again for St. Louis, Mo., and attended Concordia Seminary.

While there, Worral completed a vicarage in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, he said. At the end of his time in seminary, something called a “Call Day” is done, Worral explained.

Becoming a pastor, Worral said, “is unlike most jobs.” At Call Day, you find out where you’re going after graduating from seminary. He said he filled out a thick stack of papers, which was then submitted to the powers that be. It’s a “big process” to find out where a person would be a good fit, and finding a church to shepherd requires a lot of intricacies.

Worral didn’t really know much of anything about Garrison before Call Day. He had never really been involved in rural ministry, either.

Meanwhile, the Shepherd of the Lake congregants didn’t get too much of a say on who would be selected for their parish. A Missouri Synod official helps to place pastors in churches.

It was Sunday, July 10, when Worral became the official head pastor at Shepherd of the Lake. LeeJoice shared in an earlier conversation how the church has been without a head pastor for a couple years, after their former pastor retired.

LeeJoice commented how Worral “makes everyone feel so comfortable,” and has been “impressed” by his guitar playing and singing. She explained the church has been without an organist and choir. The congregation sings to taped music during their services.

“Here we have no music to speak of, and God sends us a musician,” she said. While Worral’s guitar playing has not been incorporated into the Sunday service, he has brought it for enrichment at Bible studies, LeeJoice said.

Worral said he and his family are “adapting well. We’re glad to be in the area and are excited to get to know the people in this place.” They attended Garrison Play Days this year, and are already excited to go back next year.