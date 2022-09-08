Great shooting during August on local golf links

*Al Gustner, playing in a couples golf league in August, found his scramble team 140 yards away from the green in two on the par-four, fifth hole at Izatys, ranked the hardest hole on the course. He took out a rescue club and miraculously holed the shot for a rare birdie three. There are maybe a handful of birdies on that hole the entire season.

*Former men’s morning golf league member at Izatys, Jeff Northburg, playing Northwood Hills Golf Course in early August, shot his age when he posted a fine 77 playing with golfing partner Bud Smith. It was the fourth time this season Northburg shot his age. He previously shot his age when he was 73 years old playing at Fiddlestix Golf Course in Isle.

*And then, wouldn’t you know it, Bud Smith, Northberg’s playing partner a few days earlier, shot his age, 75, while playing the difficult Izatys Blackbrook Course in men’s league. How he shot it was even more remarkable. With shot-gun starts to the league rounds, Smith started on hole number 17, which meant he was to finish his round on the very difficult, long par-3, 16th hole. He arrived at that hole needing a birdie to shoot his age. He drove the green and sunk a difficult putt to finish the task.

*In a series of recent local golfers shooting their age, CS Moser, playing in a men’s league at Northwood Hills, shot his age (78).

*And rounding out the month of August on local links, Sue Berg, playing in a high school alumni tourney hosted by Mille Lacs local Judi Deziel, recorded her first ever ace, holing out a wedge on the 80-yard par-three 8th hole at Izatys. Someone in her playing party drove their ball close to the pin and dared Sue to outdo that shot. She proceeded to outdo that shot in style with the shot of her life.

Local golf courses typically close during the second week of October, depending on the weather forecasts, which means the current season is three-fourths over, with what some think is the best quarter of the season yet to come.