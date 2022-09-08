ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 700 Minnesotans died by suicide in 2020

By by Sue Aberholden Executive Director, NAMI MN
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide rates in Minnesota declined slightly in 2020, but it’s important to remember there were a record number of suicides in 2019, and this is the sixth year in a row where more than 700 Minnesotans have died by suicide. There are far too many deaths, and many families are devastated by these deaths.

Just as many people know first aid, people need to know the warning signs of suicide and what to do. Some of the warning signs include:

• Previous suicide attempts

• Statements revealing a desire to die

• Expressions of hopelessness or having no reason to live

• Prolonged depression, being very sad

• Sudden changes in behavior

• Unexplained anger, aggression, or irritability

• Withdrawing from friends and family, giving away prized possessions

• Changes in eating or sleeping habits

• Using drugs or alcohol more often

If you are worried about yourself, a family member, or a friend, know that caring help is available. There is hope. People can now call or text 988 to be connected to a trained counselor. All Minnesota counties have a mobile mental health crisis team that can help in a crisis. And in Minnesota, 911 operators are supposed to link people to the mobile crisis team if appropriate.

NAMI Minnesota offers several suicide prevention classes during September, including QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer), which teaches the three steps anyone can take to help prevent suicide. A special panel via Zoom will be held on Sept. 9 to help people understand the cultural considerations when addressing suicide prevention.

Suicide is a public health issue and is preventable. Please join in the efforts to save lives. Learn more about the steps you can take and the resources in your community by visiting NAMI Minnesota’s website at www.namimn.org.

Sue Abderholden is executive director of NAMI Minnesota. NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization working to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through education, support, and advocacy programs.

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

