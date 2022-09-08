ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane crash near Emily results in two deaths

 2 days ago

The Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reports on Sunday, Aug. 28, at approximately 6:44 p.m., Crow Wing County Deputies responded to Minnie Lake Drive near Emily for a report that a plane had taken off, but had not arrived at its destination.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Crosslake Police Department, Emily Fire Department, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office UAS team and Lifelink III, began searching the area. At approximately 8:36 p.m., the plane was located in a wooded area near Minne Lake Drive.

The pilot, identified as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson of rural Emily, and the passenger, identified as 58-year-old Lee Cemensky of Las Vegas man, were both located deceased. The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Crosslake Police Department, Emily Fire Department, and Lifelink III.

