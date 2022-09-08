Mille Lacs Band developing Ojibwe language curriculum

In partnership with Rosetta Stone

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Aanjibimaadizing Program, in partnership with Rosetta Stone, has developed an Ojibwe language curriculum, which was released to the public on March 1, 2022. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Aanjibimaadizing celebrated its release. Gathered together in the picture above are Band members who participated in the curriculum’s development and used their acting talents to enrich language learners with day-to-day use of the Ojibwe language.

Read about one of the artists, Chase Sam, who contributed artistic illustrations for the curriculum in this issue.

Seated: Bette Sam, Shirley Boyd, Baabiitaw Boyd

Standing: Amanda Nickaboine, William Premo, Brad Harrington, Niiyo Gonzalez, Shiime Fahrlander, Jada Grap, Byron Ninham, Joe Nayquonabe, Chato Gonzalez, Aatawe Fahrlander, and Wendy Merrill.