ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs County, MN

Mille Lacs Band developing Ojibwe language curriculum

By Photo by Vivian LaMoore
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 2 days ago

In partnership with Rosetta Stone

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Aanjibimaadizing Program, in partnership with Rosetta Stone, has developed an Ojibwe language curriculum, which was released to the public on March 1, 2022. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Aanjibimaadizing celebrated its release. Gathered together in the picture above are Band members who participated in the curriculum’s development and used their acting talents to enrich language learners with day-to-day use of the Ojibwe language.

Read about one of the artists, Chase Sam, who contributed artistic illustrations for the curriculum in this issue.

Seated: Bette Sam, Shirley Boyd, Baabiitaw Boyd

Standing: Amanda Nickaboine, William Premo, Brad Harrington, Niiyo Gonzalez, Shiime Fahrlander, Jada Grap, Byron Ninham, Joe Nayquonabe, Chato Gonzalez, Aatawe Fahrlander, and Wendy Merrill.

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser

(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Child care study reveals availability gap

Mille Lacs County will form committee in response Mike Wimmer, the Mille Lacs County Development Manager, approached the county board at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 about a child care assessment study performed by First Children’s Finance in conjunction with East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC). As a continuation of the survey conducted, Wimmer asked the board to consider entering a contract with the entities and form a...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

White Pine Show features special family history

Family lore shapes us, inspires us, and sometimes strengthens our wills to change our stars. Sometimes it’s lost to the sands of time and it takes dedication to unearth it once again. Sometimes, after years of searching and only remembering, it takes some good, old fashioned luck for a family relic to reveal itself and be returned. That’s the case for John Langenbach and his family. John Langenbach and his wife, Nancy, are the coordinators of the White Pine Logging and Threshing Show, an annual...
FINLAYSON, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Looking back 9-7-22

20 years ago: 2002 Youth groups from Opstead Baptist Church, Faith Lutheran Church in Isle, Isle Evangelical Free Church and Bethany Lutheran Church returned from mission trips that took the separate groups to places as near as Minneapolis and as far as Guatemala. The 2002 walleye harvest exceeded the 400,000 pound mark. The total kill came in at 402,958. 30 years ago: 1992 ...
ISLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mille Lacs County, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
cbs3duluth.com

Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead

SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
SIDE LAKE, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County Board whittles away at preliminary budget and levy for 2023

County commissioners attempted to cut down the proposed preliminary budget at their work sessions, which took place before the regular county board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. During the work sessions, department heads from the sheriff’s office, public works and the soil and water conservation district (SWCD) all presented to the board about their proposed 2023 budgets. Two common themes for all departments as they discuss their 2023 budgets is getting budget allocations up to pre-COVID numbers, and the rising costs associated with inflation. ...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Onamia citizens propose park wish-list

Two parcels of land owned by the city of Onamia and currently used as recreational parks, have been repurposed by the city council. The tennis courts located in a city park have been designated as the site of a new water treatment plant — a project scheduled to begin within the coming months. The other site, located on east Main Street, which is currently the home of the winter skating rink, a basketball facility and a skate-boarding park, has been sold to a convenience store chain, which will soon be clearing that land for development. ...
ONAMIA, MN
WJON

One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County

HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
TODD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ojibwe Language
fox9.com

13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake

(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd

(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
BRAINERD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
willmarradio.com

Sauk Centre woman hurt in chain reaction crash

(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 71 in Todd County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Stowe Prairie Township when two northbound semis crashed and eventually involved a van and a mini van. 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf was the driver of the minivan, and she was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

The eagle has landed

Looking for a short, local day trip? Pay a visit to the Ranger Station at the entrance to Father Hennepin State Park in Isle where, on a daily basis, an eaglet leaves its nest, under the close eye of her mother not far away, and takes a position on the roof of the station to the delight of those who stop by.
ISLE, MN
boreal.org

Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges

Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay​ and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
CLEARWATER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman

This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
WYOMING, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
118
Followers
193
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/millelacs/

Comments / 0

Community Policy