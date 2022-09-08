Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
visitraleigh.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in the Raleigh Area
Prost! Oktoberfest is a German beer-drinking festival and tradition that dates back more than 200 years; it's now held annually over the course of two weeks in late September and early October. And because the Raleigh area is no stranger to good beer and good times, there are plenty of ways to get in on the fun!
Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
RDU On the Rise: Big fish, pot and democracy
Hi there! I’m Brian Gordon, the N&O’s technology and innovation reporter delivering this week’s RDU On the Rise.
No. 7 Millbrook cruises by Broughton in Raleigh rivalry game, 58-6
Raleigh, N.C. — The No. 7 Millbrook Wildcats continued their perfect start to the season with a dominating 58-6 win over the Broughton Capitals on the road. The two Raleigh rivals used to meet annually in a CAP conference game, but after Millbrook moved to the NAC the teams continue to play in the non-conference portion of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiss951.com
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
9 best things to do in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — After a year of lockdowns and shuttered businesses that limited travel and weekend fun, Fayetteville experienced a strong comeback in 2021. In fact, there are some indications that tourism was even stronger in our beloved North Carolina city in 2021 than it was in 2019. What...
WRAL
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riverside-Durham takes down Person, 35-13
The Riverside-Durham defeated the Person Rockets by a 35-13 score on Friday night in Durham. Both teams recorded highlights plays on defense, but Riverside pulled away with it. Despite only scoring 13 points, Person had a few key moments in their game. Person started the game with a 40-yard run...
Music, beer, mural celebrate Dix Park at Hopscotch day party
Raleigh, N.C. — Among the day parties spread across downtown Raleigh on Saturday as a part of the Hopscotch Music Festival is a uniquely local celebration at State of Beer on Hillsborough Street. The Dix Park Conservancy is hosting the event from noon to 5 p.m. to unveil a...
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
North Carolina Man Scores 'Hard To Beat' Prize In New Lottery Game
"I always like buying the new tickets when they come out."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
No. 6 Grimsley handles Pinecrest, 32-7
The No. 6 Grimsley Whirlies added a high-profile non-conference win at home with a drubbing of the Pinecrest Patriots by a 32-7 score on Friday night. The Whirlies wasted no time establishing control of the game as Darrin Davis scored from five yards away less than two minutes in. A...
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
Hudson's walk-off blast lifts Bulls to dramatic 8-6 win
Durham, N.C. — Joe Hudson hit a two-run home run to cap a thrilling rally for the Durham Bulls in a 8-6 win against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night. The homer capped a three-hit, two-homer night for Hudson, who also added three RBI. The Bulls scored three times in the ninth to complete the victory.
WXII 12
Discover 10 corn maze adventures in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things fall fun! That’s right get lost in a corn maze, hayride or another fall fun adventure. Click the video player above of a corn maze from 2019 in North Carolina. Here’s a list of corn...
Report: North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023
North Wilkesboro, N.C. — The revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway is getting a surge of momentum. One of North Carolina's most storied tracks will host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, according to multiple reports. Earlier this summer, the track brought back races for the first time in more than a decade, a huge boost to the region that helped build the sport.
Where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in North Carolina
Nothing says celebrating the unofficial end of summer like grilling up some hotdogs.
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0