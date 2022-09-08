Local literary hot streak: Kansas City-set novel is next in a pile from area authors

Kansas City’s writing colony is on a hot streak, and Desideria Mesa appears likely to keep it going.

Mesa, who was born and raised in Kansas City, has written “Bindle Punk Bruja,” an adult historical fantasy novel set in the Kansas City of the 1920s. Published by Harper Voyager, it will be available Sept. 13.

At least five more books by area writers will be released in the coming weeks. Those will be in addition to a slew of others that came out during the past two months, not to mention local bestsellers earlier in 2022 by Candice Millard , Jason Kander and Jim Cosgrove .

“Bindle Punk Bruja,” the first published book for Mesa, 38, has generated considerable buzz.

“Bindle Punk Bruja”

“I’m overwhelmed with the reviews we’ve gotten back that Harper has sent out,” she said. “Library Journal gave us a starred review. That is something that is unbelievable. I’m still beside myself.”

The book’s title might need explanation. “Bindle punk” was an early 20th century term for a vagrant or wanderer, and “bruja” is Spanish for witch. The lead character comes from a long line of brujas, and like Mesa, she is of Mexican heritage.

The story involves bootlegging, gangsters and corrupt police. Mesa also incorporates the Mexican boxcar communities that existed at the time, when immigrants working on the railroad often lived with their families in boxcars.

“Actually, I wanted to tell the story of my family,” Mesa said. “I come from a Mexican family. My grandparents immigrated here as children. And as I was researching their journey from there to here, I got into learning about the Mexican boxcar communities down by the railroads.

“Bootlegging is interesting and fun to write about, and it’s a big part of the book, but I’d never heard of Mexican boxcar communities. And my family had been a part of that, so it was fascinating.”

“Bindle Punk Bruja” draws on a Mexican folktale, with the lead character passing for white and hiding her identity and her magic in an effort to own an illegal jazz club during Prohibition. Luna, who also goes by Rose, is the daughter of a Mexican immigrant mother and a white lawyer who doesn’t acknowledge her.

Mesa, a single mother of three, said the book wound up addressing issues she never expected.

“If you’re going to tell the story about women and immigrants at that time, you’re going to find their lives were much different from the Roaring ‘20s of ‘Gatsby’ for example,” she said. “You’re going to get a totally different tale, same era.”

Mesa has a two-book deal with Harper Voyager, with her next novel scheduled to be released next year.

“In Myrtle Peril”

The other soon-to-be-released books by area authors include “In Myrtle Peril” by Elizabeth C. Bunce . Featuring 12-year-old investigator Myrtle Hardcastle, it is the fourth book in Bunce’s Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery series for young readers.

Also coming out are books by local media and sports personalities:

“Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City”

Fox 4 “Morning Show” reporter Matt Stewart has written a Kansas City restaurant guide, Royals announcers Steve Physioc and Rex Hudler wrote a children’s book, former Chiefs offensive lineman Tim Grunhard has a memoir, and University of Kansas sportscaster Brian Hanni gives a recap of KU’s recent NCAA basketball championship season..

Among recently released books by area authors are “She’s Nice Though: Essays on Being Bad at Being Good” by humorist Mia Mercado , who also wrote “Weird But Normal,” and “The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy,” a romantic fantasy by former librarian Megan Bannen .

“View From the Center: My Football Life and the Rebirth of Chiefs Kingdom”

Upcoming books

