wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
Second escaped Cocke County inmate captured in Alabama
The second inmate who escaped from a Cocke County litter crew a week ago was captured out of state.
Knoxville man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants arrested
A Knoxville man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County woman wanted out of Indiana arrested
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Speeding cost a Newcomb woman at trip to jail. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams was conducting radar on Hwy 297 in late August when a vehicle was clocked at 45 mph in a 30 mph zone. Williams was able to catch up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Hospital Lane, Jellico.
knoxsheriff.org
Sheriff Spangler’s Response to Knoxville News Sentinel
After reading the article in the local KNS paper about the incident in which Deputy Lydia Driver was accidentally shot by her Field Training Officer Jordan Hurst, I cannot remain silent. For full disclosure, I did refuse to make any comments or statements to the KNS or the reporter directly,...
One arrested after marijuana plants found growing near Powell home
One man was arrested after Knox County deputies said they discovered several marijuana plants growing near a Powell home.
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
Escaped inmate caught in Morristown, second still on the run
One of the two Cocke County inmates who escaped while on a litter crew has been captured according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
WATE
Loudon County man pleas guilty for involvement in deputy Chris Jenkins’ death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man who was charged with the death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins after failing to secure a ladder that led to the deputy’s death has pled guilty, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson. Sonny Beason, 35, was arrested in...
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Knoxville Cold Case: murder of Wayne Humphrey remains unsolved
Wayne Humphrey, 41, died at the scene after the shooting on Brooks Avenue on March 18, 2021.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. judge lays out concerns with DCS
Chief Bill Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder.
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett has died
The chief of the Rockwood Police Department has passed away, the agency shared Thursday morning.
wvlt.tv
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
Have you seen this truck? Search underway after Cedar Bluff hit & run
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest involved in the motorcycle accident on Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road.
Woman injured in 2021 fatal shooting sues Soaky Mountain
A woman who was injured in a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in 2021 is suing, alleging that the park was negligent in overserving alcohol which partially caused the shooting.
Driver who had loose ladder that fell onto I-75, leading to LCSO deputy's death, pleads 'no contest' to charges
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — On February 3, Loudon County Sergeant Chris Jenkins went to remove a fallen ladder from I-75. While he was on the road, he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sonny Beason was driving a white utility truck that...
