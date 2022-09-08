ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
Campbell County woman wanted out of Indiana arrested

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Speeding cost a Newcomb woman at trip to jail. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams was conducting radar on Hwy 297 in late August when a vehicle was clocked at 45 mph in a 30 mph zone. Williams was able to catch up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Hospital Lane, Jellico.
Sheriff Spangler’s Response to Knoxville News Sentinel

After reading the article in the local KNS paper about the incident in which Deputy Lydia Driver was accidentally shot by her Field Training Officer Jordan Hurst, I cannot remain silent. For full disclosure, I did refuse to make any comments or statements to the KNS or the reporter directly,...
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Knox Co. judge lays out concerns with DCS

Chief Bill Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder.
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...

