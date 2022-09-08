Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Prosecution of body cam protestors is not how America works
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The noise ordinance charges brought against 16 people protesting at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office last summer were the result of complaints from neighbors and a nearby business. That’s not, of course, how America works.
cbs19news
Police report juvenile charged following online threat against WAHS
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A juvenile has been charged following a threat that was made over social media. The Albemarle County Police Department reports the threat targeted Western Albemarle High School. It was reported early Friday morning, and after investigating, officers determined that the threat was not credible.
rewind1051.com
Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies
A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
WHSV
Augusta Co. Circuit Court Clerk to help preserve history throughout commonwealth
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Circuit Court now houses eight newly restored historic record books with information dating back to 1745. The documents contain death records, wills and deeds. A grant of $48,000 made it possible. “It allowed eight volumes to be restored, rather than normally the four that...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
cbs19news
UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Police seek two in July 12 theft, credit card fraud case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Harrisonburg Police are investigating a case in which a senior female victim had her purse stolen from her shopping cart while at a business in Harrisonburg on July 12. The male and female suspects used the victims...
wsvaonline.com
Mount Jackson man indicted for break ins
A Mount Jackson man who was indicted on charges of entering homes and businesses with the intent to commit larceny will have to wait another week to possibly find out his fate. Online records showed that a plea and sentencing hearing this morning for Devin Dale Etter was continued until...
timesvirginian.com
Campbell County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in case of stolen vehicle near Appomattox County line
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft in the locality. Recently, a 1988 Chevrolet pickup, black in color, was stolen from County Line Road in Campbell County (near the Appomattox County/Campbell County line). Featured in this release is an actual picture of the truck. The...
Fire at assisted living facility in Albemarle County under investigation
A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.
rewind1051.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to laundry fire at Morningside of Charlottesville
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Fire and Rescue, and Charlottesville Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, the fire took place at approximately 5:10 P.M. Firefighters arrived on...
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 50-year-old man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person. David L. Herbaugh, 50, was last seen on Sept. 8. Officials say he could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area driving a black 1996 Chevrolet truck with a Virginia tag, WXY4403.
NBC12
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
NBC 29 News
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
cbs19news
Charlottesville's former top cop Rashall Brackney is one of three candidates for the next Chief of Police in Minneapolis
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville's former top cop, Rashall Brackney is one of three candidates for the next Chief of Police in Minneapolis. Minneapolis has been searching for a new Chief of Police since the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed. Brackney was fired in Charlottesville...
Albemarle County Police seek to identify persons of interest at auto body shop robbery
Albemarle County police are trying to identify to persons of interest in connection to a robbery that happened at a local auto body shop earlier this month.
cbs19news
Police investigating after noose found hanging around statue's neck
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating a reported hate crime. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Ruppel Drive. Police say that a security officer saw a noose hanging around the neck of the Homer...
NBC12
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Jetersville, Virginia man was sentenced to almost a decade behind bars for crimes committed decades ago in Rockingham County. Leroy Lehman, 65, pleaded guilty to counts of rape and indecent liberties with a child in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault happened throughout the 1970s in a Mount Crawford Mennonite community. The victim is Lehman’s younger sister, Alice Lehman.
