The Rush is on: Benavides Bucking Bulls hosts 3rd annual Gold Rush Challenge
ELKO — The rush is on. For the third time, Benavides Bucking Bulls will host the Gold Rush Challenge, which combines two very important aspects of bull riding — the stock and the riders themselves. The Gold Rush Challenge is a sanctioned event of the Western States Bucking...
County to sell water rights for meatpacking plant
ELKO – Elko County has agreed to sell 5.81 acre-feet of water to Devils Gate Ranch for $37,500 for a proposed meat packing plant rather than lease the rights for $3,750 a year, but the agreement will include a reversion clause so that the water rights return to the county if the plant isn’t developed.
Canyon road closure to begin later than planned
ELKO – Two miles of Lamoille Canyon Road will be closed later this month for about 30 days of construction, but recreationists, hunters and guides can still access the Ruby Mountains by hiking, biking or horseback, according to a spokeswoman for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Erica Hupp, public affairs...
Wildfire west of Tuscarora
ELKO – A wildfire west of Tuscarora has burned more than 450 acres. The Rock Creek Fire was reported Wednesday night. A Type 3 fire management team responded, and the rancher liaison is Jesse Braatz of Squaw Valley Ranch. This is the fifth wildfire reported in September. There were...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their Annual Picnic meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Elko VFW Hall, 731 VFW Drive. The guest speaker will be Leon Borden, RPEN State President. All active and retired public...
Barrick board meets in Elko, gets update on NGM joint venture
ELKO – Barrick Gold Corp.’s board of directors met in Elko this summer, three years after the company launched its massive joint venture with Newmont to create the largest gold mining complex in the world. “Since we announced this venture we’ve produced 10.1 million ounces here in Nevada,”...
Gravel Fondo supported students through Rotary
ELKO — In June 2022, our generous donors, energetic volunteers, and hardy cyclists supported the second annual Ruby Roubaix (pronounced Roo Bay) Gravel Fondo held by the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise. Athletes, families, and friends from eight states, including our own, traveled at least one hundred miles from homes outside our community. Many stayed an extra day to enjoy our local cuisine, unique culture, outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, and charming Wild Beautiful Nevada amenities.
Spring Creek beats Sparks, gets shut out by Truckee
TRUCKEE, California — The weekend was a mixed bag for the Spring Creek girls soccer team. The Lady Spartans ended a streak of five-scoreless games Friday, Sept. 2, with a 2-0 road victory over Sparks in the 3A North opener for both clubs. But, Spring Creek was blasted 5-0...
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Jushelle M. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested Sept. 5, 2022, at Hot Springs Road and Idaho Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Willow M. Books, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 4, 2022, at 341 Gypsum Place for lewdness committed by person over 18 with child younger than 16, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor or neglect of a minor. Bail: $251,140.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 76. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Consultants seek input on condition of Elko school facilities
ELKO — Elko County School District is inviting the public to provide feedback on the condition and functionality of ECSD facilities beginning Sept. 19 as another step toward development of a facility assessment report for the district. MGT Consulting Group will be visiting communities across Elko County Sept. 19-22...
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
James Ray Karr
ELKO—James Ray Karr (Jim) left this life and flew to be with the angels on September 5, 2022, after a brief stay in the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He was born in Kalispell, Montana on September 29, 1940, and lived there until the Great Northern Railroad moved the family to Havre, Montana.
Lady Spartans pound North Valleys, Hug
SPRING CREEK — Coming off a 1-4 stint at the Yerington tournament with one game unaccounted for, the Spring Creek volleyball team easily won its 3A North openers at home. On Friday, the Lady Spartans beat North Valleys in three sets — also sweeping Hug on Saturday. Versus...
18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
Riverton honors Hometown Hero
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Regents OK with pursuing consolidation of GBC, UNR
ELKO – Nevada’s Board of Regents this week approved a request from Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno, to pursue a possible “consolidation” of the institutions of higher learning. No new details of what might be involved were presented when the board gathered...
Charles Martin Mariluch
ELKO—Charles “Charley” Mariluch was called Home unexpectedly on September 3, 2022. He was born February 22, 1951 to Martin and Una Mariluch of Elko, NV. Charley lived a life full of love, laughter, family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and camp and he was proud to share this with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Why Elko County won’t be doing election audit
ELKO – Elko County Commissioners cannot order a forensic audit of the primary election, according to a legal opinion that commissioners acknowledged while supporting the Elko County Clerk’s Office’s handling of elections. “I am 100% confident of Kris Jakeman and how she runs our elections,” said Commissioner...
