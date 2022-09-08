Apple’s new iPhone has arrived, but one sneaky detail might make you think twice about whether it’s worth the price tag. During the announcement of the iPhone 14, Apple snuck in a detail that many across the U.S. are lamenting: the end of the physical SIM card. Instead, all U.S. phones will include an eSIM, which is attached to the phone’s motherboard and will be unable to be removed. The problem? Those who travel outside the country may be faced with hefty roaming fees, considering users will no longer be able to replace their SIM card with one from their travel destination, as many travelers do. According to Mashable, “it is possible to buy foreign eSIM access, but not for every carrier in every country.” It also could prove problematic when trying to wipe your iPhone, according to Android Police.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO