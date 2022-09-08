Read full article on original website
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Daily Beast
Apple Ditches Physical SIM Cards as It Launches New iPhone 14
Apple’s new iPhone has arrived, but one sneaky detail might make you think twice about whether it’s worth the price tag. During the announcement of the iPhone 14, Apple snuck in a detail that many across the U.S. are lamenting: the end of the physical SIM card. Instead, all U.S. phones will include an eSIM, which is attached to the phone’s motherboard and will be unable to be removed. The problem? Those who travel outside the country may be faced with hefty roaming fees, considering users will no longer be able to replace their SIM card with one from their travel destination, as many travelers do. According to Mashable, “it is possible to buy foreign eSIM access, but not for every carrier in every country.” It also could prove problematic when trying to wipe your iPhone, according to Android Police.
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
CNET
New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
Engadget
AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign
AT&T is suing T-Mobile. On Tuesday, the carrier filed a complaint in Texas's Eastern District Court, accusing its rival of false advertising. T-Mobile’s recently launched “Verizon and AT&T Ban Senior Discounts” campaign is at the center of the lawsuit. The activation includes a website that claims “92 percent of seniors in the US can’t get a wireless discount from Verizon and AT&T because they don’t live in Florida.”
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
The Verge
Apple is releasing iOS 16 to iPhones on September 12th
Today, Apple announced that it was releasing its latest operating system, iOS 16, on September 12th. It first announced the free upgrade last June during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 and released a public beta in July. (Unfortunately, the release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed despite the fact that, traditionally, the two operating systems are released together.)
Apple unveils new iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods
Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14 lineup at a press event on Wednesday, along with three new Apple Watch models, an update to its popular AirPods product line and a feature that could save lives when cell service isn't available.
Engadget
iPhone 14 Pro hands-on: Don't call it a notch
It was a day of farewells today at Apple's 'Far Out' iPhone launch event. In addition to getting rid of the iPhone mini variant, Apple also ditched the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro in favor of a pill-shaped cutout. The company is calling this the "Dynamic Island" at the top of the screen. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max also feature brighter screens and offer an Always On Display so you can always see your most important information. At the Apple event in Cupertino, I spent some time with the new devices and have to say that while the dynamic island still feels very obvious, it also seems a lot more useful.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Engadget
The iPhone 14 can connect to satellites for emergency SOS features
Probably the biggest new feature for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus and 14 Pro isn't one you'll use ever day, but you'll be glad you have it if you need it. The new phones have a built-in satellite connection that people can use to send emergency SOS messages in places where there's no available cellular signal.
Engadget
The Morning After: Tim Cook tells a reporter to buy their mom an iPhone
I think beneath Tim Cook’s deeply reserved, professional aura lies someone who loves a bit of sass. Naturally, as the CEO of Apple, Cook needs to present a professional image at all times, but he did let his sense of humor out at the 2022 Code Conference. During a Q&A, a journalist asked about the , which meant they couldn’t share video clips with their Android-using mom. Cook said it wasn’t a priority for the company, then joked that the person should “buy your mom an iPhone.”
Inc.com
Apple CEO Tim Cook Is the Brand's Storyteller-in-Chief
When Apple launches new products, as it did on Wednesday with the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, every speaker has a task during the presentation. Some are experts who built the products, others are technical specialists, and others are third-party partners. Apple CEO Tim Cook plays the storyteller-in-chief,...
Phone Arena
Take a good look at the new iPhone 14 Pro Face ID cutout: Apple will make you stare at it for years!
Yes, we’re here to talk about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and their newly-revealed, extravagant Face ID-enabled notch replacement! But before we do so, let me take you on a quick stroll down memory lane. If you’re not 9 years old, you can skip this part of the story, as you’ve probably encountered an iPhone with a home button before.
See Apple's new iPhone 14
Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lines, which include a larger screen, camera updates, and a redesign of the black notch on the top of the screen.
Engadget
YouTube will let creators offer paid video courses next year
The move could spell trouble for the likes of Masterclass. The home security hogging all the awards. is already a key destination for folks who want to learn a skill or find out more about a topic. The platform will add more educational features, including a way for creators to offer structured video courses. As such, creators wouldn't need to direct their fans to other sites or apps (like ) where they sell those kinds of materials. YouTube would be able to take a cut of course sales too.
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
Engadget
iOS 16 will be available on September 12th
Model iPhone 8 and newer will be eligible for the free update. Today's iPhone 2022 event was chock full of marquee reveals with the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro — not to mention the new Watch Ultra line. But tucked away amidst the news torrenting out of Cupertino, Apple announced on Wednesday that iOS 16, which all this new hardware runs, will be available as a free download beginning September 12th. Not everybody will be eligible to upgrade however.
