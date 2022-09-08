It's the most wonderful time of the year. Nope, not Christmas, although that is a close second (for me, anyway). I'm talking about football season! High school ball on Friday nights, college ball all day on Saturdays, and the NFL on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays. I love it all. The touchdowns, the bone-jarring hits, all of it. Fortunately, as an Indianapolis Colts fan living in the Evansville area (Newburgh, specifically), I have the luxury of the team being shown on CBS or Fox 44 every week because we hear in southern Indiana and western Kentucky fall into the team's regional broadcast radius. However, I know several people whose team isn't anywhere near here, and unless they buy NFL Sunday Ticket, don't enjoy the same luxury as I do. If you fall into that category, it means finding somewhere you can go that has access to all the "out-of-market" games. Fortunately, we have several options in the Evansville area. All of which also give you the chance to enjoy some delicious food and ice-cold beer while you scream at the TV.

