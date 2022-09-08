Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Cheese recalled in Quebec because of E. coli concerns
Les Fromageries Pimar Inc. is recalling Bonvallis brand Nevat (cheese) because of E. coli contamination. The recalled product was sold in Quebec, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. BonvallisNevat (cheese)Approx. 2.4 kgBatch: 32062022Best before: 18/11/2022None. Consumers and retailers should not use, sell, serve or distribute...
Comments / 0