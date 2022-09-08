Les Fromageries Pimar Inc. is recalling Bonvallis brand Nevat (cheese) because of E. coli contamination. The recalled product was sold in Quebec, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. BonvallisNevat (cheese)Approx. 2.4 kgBatch: 32062022Best before: 18/11/2022None. Consumers and retailers should not use, sell, serve or distribute...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO