WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
Downtown Wausau developer seeks $10.8 million in taxpayer-backed incentives for former mall site project
City leaders next week will review a request for millions in public assistance to support a downtown apartment complex on part of the former Wausau Center mall site, the first of at least two major projects in the planning stages. Details released late Friday show T. Wall Enterprises, which proposes...
WSAW
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured following a fire at Al Gen Dinner Club on Friday night. Firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. The supper club is located on North Faust Lake Road in the town of Pelican. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the kitchen....
tomahawkleader.com
Northwoods Fall Ride returns to Tomahawk next week
TOMAHAWK – Tomahawk will once again feel the thunder as the 41st annual Northwoods Fall Ride rumbles into the city next week. After more than four decades, the annual motorcycle rally continues to draw thousands of visitors to Tomahawk, where riders can take in the scenic sights of the Northwoods and enjoy everything the area has to offer.
thecitypages.com
Marco Higuera is bringing the taste of the Mediterranean and experience at the Beverly Hilton to Weston via Osso Buco￼
It is not always easy to travel over to the Mediterranean Sea and the countries around it. But, starting this year, Marco Higuera has been providing at least the culinary experience of the Mediterranean over at Osso Buco in Weston. The experienced restaurateur has been in the food industry since...
WSAW
Stevens Point dairy store nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in WI” contest
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point dairy store’s cheese curds have been nominated for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. Feltz’s Dairy Store was nominated by Senator Patrick Testin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce hosts the annual contest. Nominations for the contest are...
wisconsinlife.org
Tomahawk man is king of his castle
Secluded in the Northwoods of Oneida County there is a dirt road that takes you back to the Dark Ages. At the end of the drive is a Do-It-Yourself project like no other. The Medieval building rises out of the forest floor near Lake Killarney. In the Middle Ages or Modern Times, the dimensions are staggering. It stands 35 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds per running foot on the outside wall. It’s all handmade.
WSAW
Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – August 22-September 8
August 22 – A man reported that he came home at 11 pm and found his girlfriend and their son gone. A vehicle registered to him, that his girlfriend primarily drives, was also gone, presumably driven by his girlfriend. He indicated he did not think it was right that his girlfriend would take their son and his vehicle to a location unknown to him. He indicated that his girlfriend had reported him for criminal activity earlier that day. Officer explained that there did not appear to be any criminal activity that had taken place. While officer was talking to him, his girlfriend called and told him that she had gone to visit her dying father. Officer did make telephone contact with the girlfriend.
thecitypages.com
NCHC announced it would be closing the Community Corner Clubhouse. Then everyone start talking.
Craig Lauber is 36. He’s starting to wonder where it is he will go next year. For nearly nine years, Lauber rarely left the house. He’d go out once per month, but otherwise his social anxiety made leaving the house a seemingly impossible task. After a suicide attempt...
Wausau area obituaries September 5, 2022
LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
centralwinews.com
Area veterans take part in Never Forgotten honor flight
Nearly 100 veterans from around the region took part in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on Monday, September 5. This was the organization’s 41st flight since the first Never Forgotten Honor Flight took place April 27, 2010. To date, they have flown nearly 4,000 veterans from Northcentral Wisconsin.
947jackfm.com
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
WSAW
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
WSAW
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court
A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident Saturday night appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
Popculture
Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death: Officials Release Details of News Anchor's Passing
Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke died by suicide. Nearly a week after News 9 morning anchor and former college athlete was found dead at her home on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27, the Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her cause of death in a statement Friday.
