As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO