Henderson, KY

Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]

Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
NEWBURGH, IN
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd

The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022

As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Good Luck Resisting the Puppy Dog Eyes on This Adoptable Indiana Pooch

I feel like a broken record sometimes when it comes to our pet of the week. I find myself saying "this is the cutest pet of the week we've ever had" until the following week when I say the same thing. Well, here I am saying the same thing again because it is very possible that KALUHA is the cutest pet of the week we've had from It Takes a Village.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My School Rules – 2022 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

Congrats to all our top five schools. You all put up a valiant effort! But there can only be one winner in MY SCHOOL RULES!. THE 2022 MY SCHOOL RULES WINNING SCHOOL IS... My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2022 and we are so excited to announce Robert John & Associates is granting Sturgis Elementary in Kentucky $1,000 to use on whatever they want!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville IN
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

