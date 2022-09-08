ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Associated Press

Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area. The move by Arizona comes without explicit permission on federal land, with state contractors starting to move in 60-foot-long (18.3-meter-long) shipping containers and stacking two of the 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) containers on top of each other early Friday. They plan to complete the job within days, and the containers will be topped with 4 feet (1.2 meters) of razor wire, said Katie Ratlief, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s deputy chief of staff. The state plans to fill three gaps in the border wall constructed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the coming weeks totaling 3,000 feet (914.4 meters). “The federal government has committed to doing this, but we cannot wait for their action,” Ratlief said.
bloomberglaw.com

NFL Taps Lawyers for Landmark Executive Jobs Ahead of Season

Black and female executives with legal backgrounds get key roles. Nearly a dozen NFL teams have added in-house lawyers this year. The National Football League, after facing criticism for its track record on hiring women and people of color, is starting the 2022 season Thursday night with three diverse lawyers in key positions.
Essence

Some States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This Midterm Election

Technically, the loophole in the 13th Amendment means that slavery isn’t actually illegal. In less than 60 days, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will decide whether to abolish slavery. But it’s not exactly what you may think. The initiative on the ballot is a part...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test

The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
bloomberglaw.com

Musk Faces Ticking Clock in Probing Twitter Whistleblower Claims

A Delaware Chancery judge’s decision to hold Elon Musk to an October trial date over his attempt to abandon his $44 billion acquisition of. keeps the billionaire and his team under a tight deadline as they hustle to investigate a whistleblower’s complaint. Twitter has sued Musk, who’s also...
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Philly Lawyer’s Name Added to Second Law School

In today’s column, two Big Law firms have implemented austerity measures to deal with a slowdown in business; US law firms dominate a new London ranking of top dealmaking firms, but deal work is slowing in the city; and Ernst & Young hired two Magic Circle firms for advice on its breakup plan.
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Ascendance of King Charles Brings Legal Changes

In today’s column, at least seven legal team members were among the 1,200-plus job cuts announced by social media company Snap; Big Law firms are still working out how to get people back in the office this fall; and IBM Corp.’s top lawyer got paid $6.65 million last year.
