Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area. The move by Arizona comes without explicit permission on federal land, with state contractors starting to move in 60-foot-long (18.3-meter-long) shipping containers and stacking two of the 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) containers on top of each other early Friday. They plan to complete the job within days, and the containers will be topped with 4 feet (1.2 meters) of razor wire, said Katie Ratlief, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s deputy chief of staff. The state plans to fill three gaps in the border wall constructed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the coming weeks totaling 3,000 feet (914.4 meters). “The federal government has committed to doing this, but we cannot wait for their action,” Ratlief said.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake eyes invasion declaration, sweeping border moves if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is promising to declare an "invasion" at the southern border if elected to lead the state in November, one of a number of aggressive moves she intends to take to combat the raging migrant crisis. The Trump-backed former news anchor secured the Republican nomination earlier...
bloomberglaw.com
NFL Taps Lawyers for Landmark Executive Jobs Ahead of Season
Black and female executives with legal backgrounds get key roles. Nearly a dozen NFL teams have added in-house lawyers this year. The National Football League, after facing criticism for its track record on hiring women and people of color, is starting the 2022 season Thursday night with three diverse lawyers in key positions.
NFL・
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of migrants to third Democratic-run city: Chicago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has now sent buses filled with migrants to a third major city run by Democrats: Chicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
Some States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This Midterm Election
Technically, the loophole in the 13th Amendment means that slavery isn’t actually illegal. In less than 60 days, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will decide whether to abolish slavery. But it’s not exactly what you may think. The initiative on the ballot is a part...
What Will Change If ‘Trigger’ Bans Take Effect in Tennessee, Idaho and Texas?
An empty room at a women’s health clinic in McAllen, Texas, April 29, 2022. (Callaghan O'Hare/The New York Times) Tennessee, Idaho and Texas are poised to enact so-called trigger laws Thursday, placing new restrictions on access to abortion for millions of women and in some cases adding punishments for doctors who perform the procedures.
Durbin rips Texas Gov. Abbott, says migrant bus arrivals in Chicago are 'cruel and inhumane'
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin has joined a growing chorus of state Democrats who are criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending buses of undocumented migrants to Chicago and other major American cities, calling the act "cruel and inhumane." Durbin made the remarks Friday after visiting a Salvation Army shelter in...
Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test
The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona.
bloomberglaw.com
Musk Faces Ticking Clock in Probing Twitter Whistleblower Claims
A Delaware Chancery judge’s decision to hold Elon Musk to an October trial date over his attempt to abandon his $44 billion acquisition of. keeps the billionaire and his team under a tight deadline as they hustle to investigate a whistleblower’s complaint. Twitter has sued Musk, who’s also...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Philly Lawyer’s Name Added to Second Law School
In today’s column, two Big Law firms have implemented austerity measures to deal with a slowdown in business; US law firms dominate a new London ranking of top dealmaking firms, but deal work is slowing in the city; and Ernst & Young hired two Magic Circle firms for advice on its breakup plan.
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Ascendance of King Charles Brings Legal Changes
In today’s column, at least seven legal team members were among the 1,200-plus job cuts announced by social media company Snap; Big Law firms are still working out how to get people back in the office this fall; and IBM Corp.’s top lawyer got paid $6.65 million last year.
U.K.・
Comments / 0