ABC6.com
Providence graduation inflation? Allegations continue to worry district
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens expressed concerns at a community forum about continued allegations of the graduation inflation in the Providence School Department. District leaders, teachers, and community members feared for the wellbeing of the state and students if the allegations are true. “Just imagine a student in a...
Providence superintendent lays out top goals for school year
Providence Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez said collaboration is needed to turn the state-controlled school district around.
ABC6.com
Providence looks to recruit more firefighters
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is looking to recruit firefighters. The Providence Fire Department will announce on Friday its 53rd Training Academy. The 26-week program certifies trainees in structural firefighting, hazardous material response, emergency vehicle driving and other job-related duties. Last month, Mayor Jorge Elorza launched...
independentri.com
Southern Rhode Island schools mark the start of a new year
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Hugs, high-fives and smiles could be found in abundance on the first day of school for children in Narragansett. The dreary weather didn’t bother the youngsters who hopped off their buses and made the short walk into Narragansett Elementary School Tuesday to begin a new school year.
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
ABC6.com
Providence mayoral candidate Smiley looks to curb housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence mayoral candidate Brett Smiley said the city’s housing problem turned into a housing crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. Like the other two candidates for mayor, Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune, Smiley said building more is the start of the solution, adding that he’d particularly focus on building more homes that can support families.
Dorchester barbershop provides free back-to-school haircuts
BOSTON -- The new school year brings kids new backpacks, school supplies, and clothing. But just as important is that new haircut, and some students in Dorchester got them for free. Omar South has owned the Cut to Fit Barbershop on Norfolk Street in Dorchester for nearly 20 years. He said he is used to a busy back-to-school season, but this year was even busier. "They love it. Give me hugs, and they love it. They appreciate it," said South. The barbershop was just one of the local businesses to pull together to help students in their community get ready for the new...
ABC6.com
‘If this is true, we need to know about it’: North Kingstown allegations spark unrest
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Town Councilwoman Mary Brimer said has been fielding allegations that students who identify as cats have been given litter boxes in the bathroom. Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman explained in a statement to ABC 6 News: “Unequivocally false. Honestly, it’s shameful that someone would start...
5 arrested at strike against transportation company
Teamsters Local 251 workers have been strike since June 22 in response to the company committing what they call "unfair labor practices."
Pelosi will headline Providence rally for gov candidate Helena Foulkes
Foulkes’ late mother, Martha Dodd Buonanno, was Pelosi’s college roommate and close friend.
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license
(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
RI Board of Elections chief denies responsibility for checking candidate names after ballot mishap
Bob Rapoza, the executive director of the Board of Elections, said his staff was not responsible for checking that the correct candidate names were in the ExpressVote machines.
‘Chaotic’: Students describe Brown University residence hall flooding
Classes start Wednesday for students at Brown University, and for dozens of freshmen, the start of their college career is nothing like what they were expecting.
1 person shot in Providence
One person was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Providence, according to police.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor faces new attempt to oust her from office
(WJAR) — A city councilwoman has filed a formal complaint against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and wants her removed. “I fired every warning shot, every one I could. And it still kept happening,” Councilwoman Denise Sierra told NBC 10 Wednesday, after filing paperwork to start the process for the potential removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take
The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
ABC6.com
Leo, the compassion puppy for the South Kingston Police Department
SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingston Police Department Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in their new compassion puppy Thursday afternoon. Leo, the 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, will serve as a support dog for first responders, as well as for the community. Cove Angels, a breeder in Taunton, MA, donated Leo...
iheart.com
Warwick Starbucks Unionizing Effort Fails
(Warwick, RI) -- An effort to unionize the employees of a Starbucks in Warwick has ended in a tie, according to a report from The Boston Globe. The organizer of the effort at the store on Bald Hill Road says that means the store will not be represented by a union. The National Labor Relations Board said this week the updated tally was nine workers in favor, nine against after two ballots on the initial vote in June were challenged.
Uprise RI
Gregg Amore’s run for Secretary of State built on reputation and relationships
State Representative (Democrat, District 65, East Providence) is running for the position of Rhode Island Secretary of State in the Democratic Primary against Stephanie Beauté and if he wins, he’ll be facing Republican Pat Cortellessa in the general. Our conversation took place on Amore’s porch in East Providence on Saturday. It has been edited for clarity. See the Uprise RI Secretary of State forum here.
