Read full article on original website
Related
Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in Pennsylvania
Democrats are salivating more than ever over a pickup opportunity in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race as the Republican nominee and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz grapples with increasingly negative headlines. Democratic nominee John Fetterman has been battering Oz for months, but the Republican Senate nominee is going on offense,...
Fetterman's health puts candidates in tough spot as Pennsylvania Senate race heats up
Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate candidate struggles through some sentences and dodges questions from reporters.
WATCH: Biden speaks at PA union following MAGA-bashing Milwaukee speech
President Joe Biden will deliver his second round of Labor Day remarks Monday evening in Pennsylvania. This comes after his speech early Monday afternoon at Laborfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he bashed "MAGA Republicans."
ValueWalk
Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania Hitting Bank Accounts Now
Some Pennsylvania residents could soon get a one-time surprise stimulus check from the state. This one-time surprise stimulus check from Pennsylvania will hit the bank accounts of eligible residents over the next few days. Eligible residents could get a one-time payment of up to $1,657.50. Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stimulus update 2022: New $2,000 one-time payments could be sent out in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's leadership is pressuring the state's General Assembly to approve a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to the state's residents.
Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms
Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf calls for $2,000 payments to help families ‘survive inflation’
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on Republican lawmakers in his state Monday to help pass a bill that would allow Pennsylvania to send $2,000 to families making less than $80,000 in order to help them fight inflation. The Democrat said this is his second attempt at trying to get...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
Fetterman's home state newspaper questions if Democrat is 'up to the job' after stroke
A prominent Pennsylvania newspaper joined the cacophony of voices raising concerns about Senate hopeful John Fetterman's health after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Below average, Joe: Photos show small crowd at Biden and Fetterman Labor Day rally
A small group of supporters gathered in Pennsylvania for a rally hosted by President Joe Biden and Senate candidate John Fetterman on Monday as the president sought to seize on recent party wins to gain momentum ahead of the November election.
Pro-Oz group in new ad highlights incident in which Fetterman pulled gun on Black jogger
A political committee supporting Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is out with a new ad geared toward Black voters highlighting a 2013 incident in which Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman pulled a gun on a Black jogger he mistakenly thought committed a crime. The 30-second ad, which was released...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board questions Fetterman's health, ability to serve after stroke
Prominent Pennsylvania newspaper the Pittsburg Post-Gazette is raising concerns over Senate candidate John Fetterman's health following repeated criticisms from his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor-turned-politician Mehmet Oz. "If Mr. Fetterman is not well enough to debate his opponent, that raises serious concerns about his ability to serve as a United States...
Toomey says if Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in Senate
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, blasted the Democrat who wants to succeed him for failing to debate his Republican opponent.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's part of Mehmet Oz's ongoing attack on John Fetterman's health.Oz insists Fetterman's stroke in May is a campaign issue, this time with Toomey — who endorsed Oz right after the primary — saying if you're too sick to debate, you're too sick to be in the U.S. Senate."That level of intense engagement and debate and discussion is absolutely fundamental to this job. If he's not able to do that,...
Pro-Oz super PAC raises Fetterman confrontation with black man in attack ad
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) is under attack in a new television advertisement from a Republican super PAC highlighting an incident from nine years ago in which the Democratic Senate nominee chased an unarmed black man with a shotgun.
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0