Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Most expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Sept. 3
A house in East Dennis that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 28 and Sep. 3. In total, 87 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $820,542, $511 per square foot.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
fallriverreporter.com
Paving begins at Swansea Mall property as ECRs with Walmart allows “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin marketing efforts
With negotiations finalized with Walmart, plans are taking shape at the former Swansea Mall property. According to one of the owners of the property, Dick Anagnost, the group has finalized negotiations with Walmart and the ECRs have been recorded allowing “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin their marketing efforts.
vineyardgazette.com
Howes House Seeks Volunteers for Focus Group
The town of West Tisbury’s building committee is seeking volunteers to participate in focus group meetings related to a major renovation of Howes House. The building, located on State Road in the town’s center, is the headquarters of the Up-Island Council on Aging that provides senior services for West Tisbury, Aquinnah and Chilmark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl
CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Falmouth (MA)
Sometimes overlooked in favor of Cape Cod’s more famous destinations, Falmouth is an adorable town on the Upper Cape, with culture, shopping, cosmopolitan dining, marvelous coastal views and fine public beaches. Falmouth is a point of departure for ferries to Martha’s Vineyard, which is visible across the sound, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
idesignarch.com
Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views
This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy
Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Select Board Approves Chappy Ferry Resilience Project Contract
On Sept. 6, the town of Edgartown select board approved a contract with the engineering firm Fuss & O’Neill to work on the Chappy Ferry Resilience Project. The project, born out of the Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan reported last year, aims to adapt the Chappaquiddick ferry to rising sea levels due to climate change. The project will include raising the ferry’s ramp six inches and conducting engineering assessments of the Chappy Point parking lot, the Chappy Ferry landings and the abutting portions of Dock and Daggett streets.
vineyardgazette.com
Rebecca Wild Baxter, 75
Rebecca Wild Baxter of Edgartown died peacefully with family and friends at her side on Feb. 5 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla. She was 75. She will be long remembered as a photographer, wife, mother and grandmother. She was born Rebecca Ann Wild in 1946 in New York...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
vineyardgazette.com
Elisabeth Bellissimo Weds Joshua Bates
Elisabeth Bellissimo and Joshua Bates were married on Sept. 10 at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown, officiated by Cantor Alicia Stillman of Brookline. Elisabeth and Josh met at a Boston University college house in Allston where they were both undergrads — Josh was returning from a heartbreaking Patriots loss but was quickly brightened by the company of Elisabeth, who was visiting for a study abroad reunion.
vineyardgazette.com
Celebration for Steve Saxonis
Friends and family are welcome to celebrate the life of Steve (Stavros) Saxonis. The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Seafood Shanty on Dock street in Edgartown. Light refreshments will be served. Mr. Saxonis died at his home in Edgartown on...
vineyardgazette.com
Shorebirds All Around
Shorebirds come in many sizes and shapes, from tiny least sandpipers with small straight beaks to much less common large whimbrels with long down-curved beaks. Both of these species were reported this week. The tiny least sandpiper was seen at Felix Neck (Steve Allen and the Felix Neck Early Birders), Norton Point (Shea Fee, Kara Zinni and Adoniram Sides), West Tisbury south shore (Philip Edmundson), Chilmark Pond (Madeline Weinstein) and Lobsterville (Richard Couse). The larger whimbrel was found at Dike Bridge (Bob Shriber) and the Chappy end of Norton Point (David Padulo and Shea Fee).
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, Sept. 3, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Town Column: Sept. 9
As I watched Serena Williams use her skill and determined will to play her last hurrah on the Arthur Ashe Courts in Forest Hills, N.Y. this past week, I couldn’t help but think of our own U.S. Open here on the Vineyard. The Oak Bluffs Tennis Club organized the...
capecod.com
Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
WCVB
School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
Comments / 0