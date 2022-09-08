Read full article on original website
Related
Giants List Four on Opening Injury Report
Given the rash of injuries experienced by the Giants in training camp, their opening injury report is rather light.
NFL・
Billy Napier compares Anthony Richardson to Dak Prescott, Cam Newton
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Anyone that didn’t know the name Anthony Richardson was given a crash course last Saturday. The redshirt sophomore led the Florida Gators to a 29-26 win over then No. 7 Utah in spectacular fashion. Richardson rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns. He threw for...
Yardbarker
New York Giants have a big problem brewing at linebacker
The New York Giants have weaknesses spread across the roster, notably at specific positions. Spots that could use a bit more support include cornerback, tight end, offensive line, and now linebacker. The Giants recently parted ways with a starting linebacker Blake Martinez, a mutually agreed-upon decision that left Big Blue...
NFL・
Braxton Myers, All-American Bowl safety, decommits from USC Trojans; Ole Miss emerging as favorite?
The state of Texas is not-so-subtly becoming a minor thorn in the side of the USC Trojans football program. Following a summer Texas A&M visit from five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson, USC lost one of their pledges from, "The Lone Star State." On Wednesday, All-American Bowl selection ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Saban extremely critical of Alabama's first-half play against Texas
Alabama football coach Nick Saban was not happy with the way his team played in the first half against Texas on Saturday. With the game tied at 10 heading into halftime, FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft provide some inside intel from the Crimson Tide locker room. “This is my first...
Comments / 0