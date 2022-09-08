ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

At least 32 dead as Vietnam karaoke bar engulfed in flames

At least 32 people have died and 40 were injured after a fire broke out at a karaoke complex in southern Vietnam on Tuesday, 6 September.The blaze began at around 9pm local time at a four-story venue in Thuan An, a city in the province of Binh Duong, according to local media.The public security ministry said that there were around 60 people in the bar when the fire broke out."The fire started on the second floor of the bar and quickly spread to the third floor, which was full of flammable material," it said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan speaks of need to belong as she addresses youth summit on UK visitBan Ki-moon demands justice for victims of ‘horrendous atrocities’ in Bucha and IrpinRyan Giggs will face retrial over domestic violence charges
The Independent

Six Indonesian soldiers arrested on suspicion of killing and mutilating four indigenous Papuans

Indonesia’s officials have arrested six army officers in the Papua region over accusations of the killing and mutilation of four indigeous Papuan civilians last week.Indonesian military officials have also initiated an investigation into the six officer’s involvement in the killing, lieutenant general Chandra W Sukotjo said on Monday.Senior military official Teguh Muji Angkasa said the country’s military and police will carry out a joint investigation into the killings.The soldiers have been accused of luring the victims into meeting them with a promise of selling them weapons but later killed them, according to police.The Indonesian soldiers also dismembered the civilians...
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
Daily Mail

US special forces rescue hostage thought to be Louisiana nun, 83, who was kidnapped in Burkina Faso five months ago

United States Special Forces are thought to have rescued a Louisiana nun who was kidnapped by armed gunmen in Burkina Faso five months ago. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley first revealed on Tuesday that Special Operations forces 'recovered another hostage' as he spoke at a ceremony to mark the turnover of the Special Forces Command from Army Gen. Richard Clarke to Army Gen. Bryan Fenton.
The Independent

Local politician among 22 arrested after Muslim man lynched in India following row over goat

A member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly beating a Muslim man to death after his goat accidentally strayed into a Hindu neighbour’s house.On Wednesday police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi said that an FIR [First Information Report, generally the first step in any police probe in the country] has been registered against local municipal chairman from the BJP Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and 21 others for the incident that took place on the previous night.Seven people have been detained in connection with the incident and additional security...
The Guardian

Families flee as India demolishes 100-metre towers outside Delhi

Indian authorities have demolished two illegally constructed skyscrapers in a wide plume of dust debris outside Delhi, razing the tallest structures ever pulled down in the country in less than 10 seconds. Crowds watching the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and clapped as the 103 metre (338ft)...
BBC

Venezuelans on spiritual mountain retreat reported missing

Emergency workers are searching for a group of people who disappeared while on a spiritual retreat in the Andes. Drones and dogs are being deployed to comb the mountainous area around La Grita, in Venezuela's Táchira state. An official with the civil protection team said between 16 and 20...
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli fire likely killed reporter by accident, army finds

Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was very likely unintentionally killed by an Israeli soldier, Israel’s military has concluded, finding it hadn’t been possible to “unequivocally determine” the cause of her death. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out...
The Associated Press

Pakistani volunteers search villages to rescue flood victims

MEHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani volunteers spread out in boats Wednesday across the inundated Sindh province to try and rescue those stranded in submerged towns and villages as the country struggles with record-breaking floods. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing 1,355...
960 The Ref

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in...
