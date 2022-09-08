Read full article on original website
At least 32 dead in fire at karaoke parlor in south Vietnam
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The death toll from a fire at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam has risen to 32 and some parts of the building remain inaccessible more than a day later, state media reported. The fire that began late Tuesday trapped workers and customers inside the...
At least 32 dead as Vietnam karaoke bar engulfed in flames
At least 32 people have died and 40 were injured after a fire broke out at a karaoke complex in southern Vietnam on Tuesday, 6 September.The blaze began at around 9pm local time at a four-story venue in Thuan An, a city in the province of Binh Duong, according to local media.The public security ministry said that there were around 60 people in the bar when the fire broke out."The fire started on the second floor of the bar and quickly spread to the third floor, which was full of flammable material," it said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan speaks of need to belong as she addresses youth summit on UK visitBan Ki-moon demands justice for victims of ‘horrendous atrocities’ in Bucha and IrpinRyan Giggs will face retrial over domestic violence charges
Seven drown trying to rescue their cars in underground parking lot as Typhoon Hinnamnor smashes into South Korea
AT least seven people have died while trying to rescue their cars in an underground parking lot as Typhoon Hinnamnor battered South Korea's southern coast. The catastrophic storm saw nine people trapped in the garage of an apartment complex in the port city of Pohang as they tried to move their cars during the heavy downpours.
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
Six Indonesian soldiers arrested on suspicion of killing and mutilating four indigenous Papuans
Indonesia’s officials have arrested six army officers in the Papua region over accusations of the killing and mutilation of four indigeous Papuan civilians last week.Indonesian military officials have also initiated an investigation into the six officer’s involvement in the killing, lieutenant general Chandra W Sukotjo said on Monday.Senior military official Teguh Muji Angkasa said the country’s military and police will carry out a joint investigation into the killings.The soldiers have been accused of luring the victims into meeting them with a promise of selling them weapons but later killed them, according to police.The Indonesian soldiers also dismembered the civilians...
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
6 of 43 missing Mexican students were allegedly kept alive, given to army
MEXICO CITY — Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday. Interior...
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped
Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
US special forces rescue hostage thought to be Louisiana nun, 83, who was kidnapped in Burkina Faso five months ago
United States Special Forces are thought to have rescued a Louisiana nun who was kidnapped by armed gunmen in Burkina Faso five months ago. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley first revealed on Tuesday that Special Operations forces 'recovered another hostage' as he spoke at a ceremony to mark the turnover of the Special Forces Command from Army Gen. Richard Clarke to Army Gen. Bryan Fenton.
Israel admits there is 'a high possibility' that one of their soldiers shot dead US-Palestinian Al Jazeera reporter
The Israeli army conceded for the first time Monday that it was likely Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by an Israeli soldier who mistook her for a militant. 'There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) gunfire that...
PHOTOS: A third of Pakistan is under water in catastrophic floods
Some 33 million people are affected by this summer's floods — the result of what U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres calls a "monsoon on steroids." He calls the flooding a "climate catastrophe."
Fifteen killed, hundreds of houses burned in eastern Congo attack
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Suspected militiamen carrying guns and knives killed at least 15 people and burned hundreds of houses during an attack overnight on a market in a town in eastern Congo, local officials and a resident said on Friday.
Local politician among 22 arrested after Muslim man lynched in India following row over goat
A member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly beating a Muslim man to death after his goat accidentally strayed into a Hindu neighbour’s house.On Wednesday police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi said that an FIR [First Information Report, generally the first step in any police probe in the country] has been registered against local municipal chairman from the BJP Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and 21 others for the incident that took place on the previous night.Seven people have been detained in connection with the incident and additional security...
Families flee as India demolishes 100-metre towers outside Delhi
Indian authorities have demolished two illegally constructed skyscrapers in a wide plume of dust debris outside Delhi, razing the tallest structures ever pulled down in the country in less than 10 seconds. Crowds watching the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and clapped as the 103 metre (338ft)...
BBC
Venezuelans on spiritual mountain retreat reported missing
Emergency workers are searching for a group of people who disappeared while on a spiritual retreat in the Andes. Drones and dogs are being deployed to comb the mountainous area around La Grita, in Venezuela's Táchira state. An official with the civil protection team said between 16 and 20...
americanmilitarynews.com
Israeli fire likely killed reporter by accident, army finds
Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was very likely unintentionally killed by an Israeli soldier, Israel’s military has concluded, finding it hadn’t been possible to “unequivocally determine” the cause of her death. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out...
Pakistani volunteers search villages to rescue flood victims
MEHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani volunteers spread out in boats Wednesday across the inundated Sindh province to try and rescue those stranded in submerged towns and villages as the country struggles with record-breaking floods. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing 1,355...
Indian and Chinese troops pull back from disputed Himalayan border area
Forces disengaging in Gogra-Hot Springs area as peace talks that began after 2020 clashes carry on
UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in...
