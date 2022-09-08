Parade, security, 9/11 tribute: Here’s what to know about the Boise Pride Festival

Three months after more than two dozen members of the Patriot Front — classified as a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — were arrested for alleged conspiracy to riot at a Coeur d’ Alene Pride celebration, Idaho’s biggest Pride event will take place in Boise.

The Boise Pride Festival , first held in 1989, covers three days this weekend at Cecil D. Andrus Park and downtown, and security measures have been addressed by organizers and police leading up to the celebration, according to Rachael Brister, Boise Pride communications coordinator

Safety “is always a priority for us,” she told the Idaho Statesman.

The Boise Pride Festival historically took place in June, which is LGBTQ Pride Month nationwide, but it moved to September last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after not taking place at all in 2020. Organizers said they decided to keep that spot on the calendar this year, in part because college students are back, and it allows Pride to attract a better lineup of vendors and performers, the Idaho Statesman previously reported .

The Boise State University Pride Alliance told the Statesman that the club has had an increase in membership this year and that many students are planning to attend the festival for the first time.

“September has been great for our members as many students are from out of state or unable to attend Pride back home, mainly for their own safety,” the group wrote in a message to the Statesman. “This event gives students an opportunity to experience Pride in a safe environment with their peers.”

The festival always attracts a diverse crowd, Brister said in an email.

“Queer people, families allies, businesses, nonprofit organizations and others all come together to celebrate and uplift the LGBTQ+ community,” Brister said. “The range of entertainment on the Albertsons main stage often surprises first-time attendees and who we bring to Boise for Pride, including very well-known drag artists from RuPaul’s Drag Race and national recording artists. And our local talent is unmatched.”

This year’s festival — which is free, as always, although donations are accepted — reached its capacity for booth spaces, with about 20 more than last year, she said.

“First-time attendees should expect an atmosphere of overwhelming support and love,” Brister said.

Security for Boise Pride

Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams said police met with event organizers after the Patriot Front arrests.

“As with any special event, the Boise Police Department works with event organizers to evaluate the security needs,” Williams said in an email to the Statesman. “Based on that evaluation and other information, the department makes a plan to staff the event accordingly.”

Cecil Andrus Park is directly across from the Idaho Capitol. Aaron Snell, communications director for Idaho State Police, said troopers are assigned to the Capitol and work closely with Boise police when events occur nearby.

“We have been working with the Boise Police Department, Idaho State Police and Absolute Security to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Pride experience,” Brister said. “Homophobia and anti-LGBTQ sentiments are sadly not new.”

Donald Williamson, executive director of the Boise Pride Festival, said events like this are vital to increasing visibility and representation of the LGBTQ community.

“We’ve seen threats against our community coming from local church sermons, vandalization of the Pride flags hung on Harrison Boulevard and various Pride events around the nation, including this year’s North Idaho Pride Festival. But we are still here!” he wrote in the festival’s online Pride Guide .

What’s happening at Pride?

The Pride Festival will have its biggest parade in history, with over 30 additional entries this year, organizers said. Sponsored by Fred Meyer, the parade starts at 10 a.m. Sunday at 9th and Jefferson downtown. It goes west on Jefferson to 14th Street, south on 14th, and then east on Bannock Street back to 8th.

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, there will be a 9/11 Remembrance on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. Brister said city and county officials are scheduled to speak.

“Like the 20th anniversary last year, we will take time on stage to recognize the significance of the event and how it still affects so many people,” she said.

The traditional fireworks show that’s part of Pride will take place at 10 p.m. Friday, and among the performers is singer-songwriter Greyson Chance, whose concert will be Saturday at 8 p.m.

And two festival sponsors have partnered to offer a Monkeypox vaccine clinic on Saturday. The Balcony Club and Central District Health will hold the clinic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Balcony, located upstairs at the corner of 8th and Idaho streets.

Zions Bank withdraws sponsorship after GOP statement

On Twitter on Wednesday, Zions Bank said it was withdrawing its participation in Pride this year because the business was “unaware of activities involving minors,” referring to what’s labeled as a Drag Kids activity taking place Sunday afternoon.

The decision came the same day new Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon put out a statement claiming that companies were “financing the sexualization of our children and the perverse idea that children should engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers.”

Boise Pride said no sponsor at any level of participation is allowed approval over the stage lineup, and also rejected Moon’s characterization.

“Minors have participated in the Boise Pride Festival both on and off stage for many years. Pride and inclusivity do not begin at age 18. It is important for families and LGBTQ+ people of all ages to see themselves reflected in society, on screens, and on stages in positive, affirming ways, and we stand behind our entire Boise Pride entertainment lineup,” read a statement from the festival.

Williamson responded more directly on Twitter.

“The only perversion and sexualization of this performance is coming from extremists and people like Dorothy Moon, who are twisting it into something it is not,” he tweeted. “The kids performing have the enthusiastic support of their parents.”

Williamson said it’s an empowering way for teenagers to explore their identity, build confidence and foster individuality.

“Drag is a powerful form of creative expression and offers a community to youth who are looking to feel accepted and loved, things they don’t often experience at home or at school,” he tweeted.

The Boise Pride Festival said in a statement that “Zions Bank has been a valued sponsor and supporter ... for many years. We are saddened to learn this is how they have chosen to respond to clearly anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and actions.”

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea sent out a release Wednesday afternoon supporting Boise Pride.

“Idaho Democrats will continue to fight for the right of every Idahoan to be proud, love openly and live authentically,” Necochea said. “LGTBQ+ youth are particularly vulnerable to bullying and shaming. We condemn the Idaho GOP for targeting youth while distorting the truth for political gain. To our young people, we say, you are perfect just the way you are.”