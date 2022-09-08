Read full article on original website
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
IGN
Everything Announced at Disney X Marvel Showcase
The Disney X Marvel showcase event has launched and the players are more energized than ever in recent memory. Assumptions were at an unsurpassed high prior to coming into this occasion as this was a first for these two would hold a game showcase event. The first World Premiere announcement that players received was for Tron: Identity. News about a new Tron game coming has all players excited, unfortunately we know no more than the name for the title.
IGN
Marvel Snap Lets You Play Your Dream Superhero Scenario
Are Marvel Snap decks the continuation of 90s Marvel trading cards? What about MArvel Snap gameplay, is it like card games we may already be familiar with?
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
The Plaza is the starting area of Disney Dreamlight Valley where you're introduced to the story and the first characters. Though this is a tutorial area, you'll still have plenty of things to explore, access to important shops, mining, and gardening. This is also where you'll unlock the castle too.
IGN
Story Mode Walkthrough
Though the Splatoon series is predominantly a multiplayer franchise, the Splatoon games have each offered single-player story modes, involving the Squidbeak Platoon’s confrontations with the Octarians. Though the story itself was much in the forefront, players who choose to look for collectibles like the Sunken Sea Scrolls (which also return in this game) have discovered a surprisingly large amount of lore that gives context to the post-apocalyptic future world in which Splatoon exists. IGN's Splatoon 3 complete strategy guide and Story Mode Walkthrough will lead you through the Crater and the sites of Alterra. We'll provide tips for every boss fight and list the all collectibles and where to find them!
IGN
Sardinium Locations
This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains the locations where all the Sardinium in Alterna can be found. Each Site in Alterna contains a few pieces of sardinium. Usually hidden under fuzzy ooze or in crates. Additionally, you'll earn three sardinium the first time you defeat each boss.
IGN
Ridgeline Games, Marcus Lehto's New Studio, Will Develop Battlefield Narrative Campaign
New studio Ridgeline Games, which is led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, has been established to create a new narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe, according to a press release from Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts has also confirmed that creative director Lars Gustavsson, who's been with the franchise since...
IGN
Disney Speedstorm Gameplay Trailer
Your favorite Disney characters get behind the wheel in this high speed kart racing game. Check out the reveal trailer along with a look at actual gameplay featuring Monsters Inc characters.
IGN
Ta'loh Naeg Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Ta’loh Naeg Shrine. This is one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Ta’loh Naeg Shrine is located on the outskirts of Kakariko Village in the northern reaches of the Dueling Peaks. You can find it up a path North of the village at a small clearing before the Great Fairy Fountain.
IGN
Gorae Torr Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Gorae Torr Shrine. This is one of the 120 Shrines in BotW. Gorae Torr Shrine is located in the northeast corner of the Eldin region. Link must first complete The Gut Check Challenge Shrine Quest...
IGN
How to Get Salmon Run Rewards
Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! As a worker of Grizzco, you are paid for a job well done. On this page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide, we'll give you the rundown on how earning rewards works in Salmon Run and how you can get the Salmon-Run exclusive items, like colored uniforms and Grizzco decorations. Make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run guides. We've got tips for defeating Boss Salmonids, a survival guide for all the special event waves, and even a guide on how to defeat the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna, in the intense and rare Xtra Encounters!
IGN
Hidden Histories
Among the many discoveries you can tackle in Saints Row, Hidden Histories gives you not only Cash and XP but also insights into Santo Ileso's past. Here you'll find what Hidden Histories are, where to find them, and other rewards you get for completing each district's historical markers. Use the...
IGN
Multiversus Patch Notes 1.02
Multiversus Patch 1.02 is upon us, and with it, a fresh batch of Patch Notes is available to see all the new changes, fixes, and improvements. The Patch Notes were briefly posted and then removed, so this page acts as a breakdown of those briefly available Patch Notes (viewable through Reddit/forums), though be aware that the full official release of the notes could vary.
IGN
11 Essential Marauders Tips
Marauders doesn't necessarily tell you how to do a lot of things in-game. A lot of the time, you're left to your own devices to figure out how to get by. Here are 11 essential Marauders tips to make your time a bit easier. Are you looking for something specific?...
IGN
Disney Illusion Island Reveal Trailer
Grab some friends and team up with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy in Disney Illusion Island, a multiplayer platformer featuring the most iconic Disney mascot characters. Available for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.
IGN
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection’ is a Radically Good Time
On top of being a Saturday morning and toy aisle juggernaut, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also rode the wave of video games’ rise to popularity. From full-on arcade cabinets to home console releases, the heroes in the half shell have conquered it all. If you’ve enjoyed the turtles’...
IGN
Paladins - Kasumi: Champion Teaser Trailer
Meet Kasumi, the newest Champion coming to the team-based shooter game, Paladins. Check out the trailer for a peek at the character.
IGN
How to Play Splatoon 3 with Friends
It took until the third installment of Nintendo’s newest franchise, but Splatoon 3 finally makes teaming up and playing with friends less complicated!?! This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide takes you through the different ways you can play Splatoon 3 multiplayer with your friends. The first half will cover online multiplayer, and in the last half, we’ll describe how multiplayer works with LAN. Though it is not available at the time of the game’s launch, Tableturf matches gain multiplayer features in a future update.
IGN
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Ubisoft Forward showcase is returning for another exciting event that promises to give fans a glimpse at not only Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, but also a "peek at the future" of the Assassin's Creed franchise. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual,...
IGN
Bill's Town (Chapter 4)
Welcome to The Last of Us' fourth chapter: Bill's Town. The walkthrough below will run you through Ellie and Joel's efforts to find a car, including every combat encounter, puzzle solution and collectible. In total, Bill's Town has eleven Artifacts, three Firefly Pendants, five Optional Conversations and one Training Manual....
