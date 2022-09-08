Read full article on original website
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
Resource scarcity could undermine the race for electric car growth.
Tesla Releases 'Overly Cautious' FSD Beta 10.69.2
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) quietly began releasing their Full Delf-Driving beta version 10.69.2 on Sunday. Later that evening, CEO Elon Musk announced the rollout on Twitter. “FSD Beta 10.69.2 rolling out now. Please note that top priority is safety, so expect it to be overly cautious, especially around pedestrians.” — Elon Musk.
Biden’s new executive order triggers new front in US-China economic competition￼
The U.S. remains the world’s biggest player in the global biotech industry, but it has hit a slump.
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
Markets Running On Dangerously Weak Breadth
The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached a low 36%. The benchmark stock index has been below its 200-day moving average for five months now—its longest streak since 2009. Only 28% of NASDAQ Composite stocks are above their 200-EMA Market breadth refers...
Nike's China Recovery a Concern, But Analyst Confident in the Near Term
© Reuters. Nike's (NKE) China Recovery a Concern, But Analyst Confident in the Near-Term. Analysts at both Cowen and UBS released notes on Nike (NYSE:NKE) Monday, highlighting macro concerns such as China headwinds and supply chain issues. Nike shares are up 1.3% at the time of writing. A Cowen...
Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg
According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
Oil Fights Back, Gold Edges Higher
Oil has recovered earlier losses to trade around 1% higher on the day. Crude could extend its winning run to three sessions if it holds on, recovering from the lows which came on the back of lower global growth expectations and COVID lockdowns in China. Those restrictions could see annual Chinese demand fall for the first time in 20 years in a further sign of the struggles facing the world’s second-largest economy.
NuScale Power and KGHM Sign Task Order to Initiate the Deployment of First Small Modular Reactor in Poland
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- On September 7, 2022, during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, NuScale Power LLC (NuScale) and Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. (KGHM) signed the first Task Order and a Statement of Commencement to begin work under the Early Works Agreement (EWA) signed by the companies in February 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005902/en/ (left to right) NuScale President and CEO John Hopkins, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, KGHM CEO Marcin Chludziński, and Professor Ludwik Pieńkowski from AGH University of Science and Technology view a model of NuScale’s SMR technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dollar falls ahead of U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in about two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
Risk Rebound Continues
European stocks are off to a positive start on Monday, following a relatively muted day in Asia amid bank holiday closures in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea. The UK economy grew slightly less than expected in July, with growth supported by consumer-facing services on the back of the Women’s EUROs and the Commonwealth Games. With the additional bank holiday this month, the economy could be facing a small technical recession, albeit one that won’t be nearly as bad as was expected prior to the cap on energy bills. There’s a lot more data to come this week which should show consumer spending slipping as inflation remains above 10% and the labour market still strong.
Victoria PLC (VCP)
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 11 points lower at 6,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. Lloyds: LLoyds Banking Group (LLOY.L)... Ever since the 1980s, when the now-infamous "Turtle Traders" beat the market with simple strategies based on breakouts to new high prices,...
Look Past The Past
Markets are finally gathering some upward momentum. Friday was the third day in a row of gains. After the middle of June the S&P 500 rallied by 17.4%, then slumped by 9.2%, and now it's up 4% in 3 days. It just seems like it's going to be one of those nasty, volatile years.
Kenya’s maize price has doubled in a year: 6 ways to avoid a staple food shortage
Getty ImagesThe elections in August offered Kenyans a temporary distraction from some of the challenges the country is facing. At the top of these challenges is food insecurity. In 2022, the country has experienced higher food prices than ever before. Among the commodities that have seen high price increases is maize. This staple food has doubled in price in a year.
Exclusive-Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
WASHINGTON(Reuters) -The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three...
Modern slavery on the rise as crises fuel poverty - U.N. report
GENEVA (Reuters) -The number of people forced into modern forms of slavery has risen by a fifth in recent years to around 50 million on any given day amid a surge in poverty and other crises, the U.N. International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday. More than a half of...
Nestle's Gerber CEO sees formula shortage improving by October
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nestle SA (SIX:NESN)'s Gerber Products Company is still in "critical task force mode" due to the U.S. infant formula shortage, its CEO Tarun Malkani said last week, adding that he expects the crunch to improve by October. Gerber added market share as it pumped out formula...
Barry Callebaut expects to hit sustainable cocoa target by 2025
LONDON (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest chocolate maker, said on Monday it is on track to meet its target to trace the source of all the cocoa in its direct supply chain by 2025, making sure it does not come from protected forests. Cocoa traders and chocolate companies...
Gold Creeps Higher as Dollar Eases Ahead of CPI Data
Investing.com-- Gold prices inched higher on Monday, retaining mild gains from last week as the dollar fell further from 20-year highs ahead of key U.S. inflation data this week. Spot gold prices rose 0.1% to $1,718.83 an ounce, while gold futures edged up to $1,730.0 an ounce by 19:15 ET...
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
