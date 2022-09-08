ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last residents of Siversk caught in the crossfire

By Juan BARRETO, Emmanuel PARISSE
AFP
 2 days ago
Most of the 2,000 residents remaining in Siversk are elderly people with nowhere to go. /AFP

From the hills in the west, the Ukrainian army shells Russian positions. From the east, Russian forces return fire.

Caught in the middle are the last residents of the town of Siversk.

Located in a part of the Donbas region still under Ukrainian control, the town had around 11,000 inhabitants before Russia invaded in February.

There are now just 2,000 -- most of them elderly people who have nowhere to go.

They have been living under constant shelling since the Russian army approached after taking over the nearby city of Lysychansk.

"I live in this madness. We are constantly walking the line between life and death," said Alla, 55, who declined to give her surname.

On the road in front of her home, Alla spoke for her neighbours -- a dozen or so people nodding in agreement around her.

"We live in the cellar. We do not get any humanitarian aid. We're afraid to go into the garden. We have no crop to harvest, no electricity, no water," she said.

"Psychologically, it is very difficult to live with constant explosions day and night... We don't know where they will hit," she said.

- 'I will die in Ukraine' -

As she spoke, several explosions could be heard in the background -- outgoing fire from Ukrainian positions, which quickly got a response from the Russian side.

One neighbour, Viktor Markov, 55, showed AFP a rocket that had fallen recently on an empty house in the neighbourhood.

The rocket, at least three metres (10 feet) long, pierced through the roof and implanted itself in the basement but failed to detonate.

"I was in the Soviet army. I was in some hotspots but I never saw anything like this," said Markov, adding that he could never work out if the shelling was Russian or Ukrainian.

"It puts me on edge," he said on the verge of tears.

"I was born in Ukraine and I will die in Ukraine. We are not against anybody, we are not against the government," he said.

- 'Don't see a great future' -

In another part of the town, where Ukrainian and Russian lines are closer, one in two homes have been completely destroyed.

Tetiana Deinega, 90, who lives in one of the remaining houses, was picking herbs in front of her home -- oblivious to the shelling.

Most of the windows in the house have been blown out.

Deinega said she was waiting for her children, who live in Russia, to come and find her.

"When they will be allowed to come, I will leave. Without them, I'm not going anywhere," she said.

Deinega said she was not lonely and was being looked after by other people in the neighbourhood.

If her children do not come, she said she would stay.

"We believe this is Ukraine, our native land. Whether good or bad, it's ours," she said.

Asked about the dangers of staying, she replied: "Maybe I will go to bed tonight and not wake up tomorrow."

About 15 kilometres away, in the small village of Kalenyky, things were calmer even though the front line is still nearby.

Valentyna, 72, said she was living with no electricity but had a well for water.

The village is intact but there is anxiety.

"I don't see a great future. We will not be able to think about the future until this is all over," she said.

TheDailyBeast

St. Petersburg Officials Demand Vladimir Putin Be Tried for Treason in Letter

Several municipal lawmakers in St. Petersburg are calling on Russia’s State Duma to charge Vladimir Putin with treason, according to a local lawmaker. Dmitry Palyuga, a deputy with the Smolninskoye municipal council, announced the news on Twitter late Wednesday, sharing a copy of the letter he said had been prepared for Russian lawmakers. “The decision [to send the request to the State Duma] was supported by the majority of deputies present,” he wrote, without specifying exactly how many lawmakers had voted in favor of the move. The letter notes that the lawmakers in Putin’s hometown want him removed from power for his “special military operation” against Ukraine, which they said constitutes high treason. In addition to scores of Russian troops getting killed in the war, the letter notes, “Russia’s economy is suffering” as a result of foreign companies leaving and a huge segment of the population fleeing. NATO is also “expanding” as a result of Putin’s war, despite his declared goal being to stop the alliance from growing, the letter says, adding that the Russian leader’s “demilitarization of Ukraine” has also backfired spectacularly as the West provides more weapons. “We believe that President Putin’s decision to begin the [special military operation] is harming Russia’s security and its citizens,” the letter reads. Notably, the lawmakers made no mention of Putin’s senseless motivations for the war, though they had previously sent him an open letter condemning his “historical fantasies” and demanding he stop the “bloodshed” in neighboring Ukraine.
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

