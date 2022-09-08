Central Bucks School Employee Had 100+ Child Porn Videos: Report

cell phone Photo Credit: Unsplash/Frederik Lipfert

A Central Bucks School District employee was arrested by authorities who said he had more than 100 videos of child pornography, NorthPennNow reports.

Robert Murphy Jr., 28, of Perkasie, was charged with child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility on Wednesday, Aug. 31, court records show.

In July, the Bucks County Detective Bureau received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a recently-removed Google account that had videos of boys aged eight to 13 being sexually abused, the outlet says citing a criminal complaint.

An ensuing investigation and raid on the janitor's home in late August turned up more than 100 child porn videos on a password-protected app and 70 more files of toddlers on his cell phone, according to the outlet.

Murphy was being held in Bucks County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail as of Thursday, Sept. 1, records show. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Central Bucks School District Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said in a statement that Murphy had been placed on leave pending an investigation.

"During his time of employment, Mr. Murphy’s assigned hours were outside of the student school day. The circumstances of this arrest are not school-related, do not involve Central Bucks students, and Mr. Murphy is not alleged to have possessed these materials on school grounds."

