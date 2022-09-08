Read full article on original website
CNBC
Here's how to get free at-home Covid tests after the federal government program ends
The federal government stopped delivering free at-home Covid tests to Americans on Friday, suspending a program that has provided more than 600 million tests to U.S. households since it launched at the beginning of this year. The White House blames lawmakers for the program's suspension, noting on the program's website...
Biden signs executive order kick-starting implementation of sweeping US chip manufacturing law
President Joe Biden is planning to kick-start the implementation process of the sweeping $280 billion law to boost US domestic chip-making and scientific research, according to a copy of an executive order obtained by CNN.
U.S. orders 100 million COVID tests, White House says more needed
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United States will boost its stockpile of at-home COVID-19 tests, ordering more than 100 million tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said on Thursday, but warned it was a short-term solution.
msn.com
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
Around 15,000 fake accounts set up for COVID relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Secret Service said it's retrieved $286 million in pandemic relief.Money that had been received through fraud. It's all going back to the Small Business Administration (SBA.) Around 15,000 fake accounts were used to rack up the money, disrupting the lives of people like one California man."I had applied for a small business loan for $5,000 to open up my own deli in Texas. I can barely make peanut butter sandwiches, let alone open a deli!," said fraud victim Craig Franklin.This month, President Biden signed into law two bipartisan bills extending the statute of limitations for COVID relief fraud enforcement to 10 years. The Secret Service said the extension will afford the agency the extra time it needs to track down the criminals
This week is the last chance to order free at-home COVID tests
People have increasingly turned to COVID-19 rapid tests to help diagnose illness. Deposit PhotosFree tests can still be obtained at several federally-funded community sites and health clinics across the US.
Those seeking new omicron boosters left to fend for themselves safety-wise
New Mexicans started getting the new omicron-specific coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday but were left to figure out on their own how they will safely get the shot. The CDC and state governors around the country this year rolled back public health protections, including indoor mask mandates for essential services and business that advocates say would provide safety, freedom and autonomy to immunocompromised and medically vulnerable people.
U.S. to expand monkeypox vaccine, drug distribution through AmerisourceBergen contract
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday said it will significantly expand the number of distribution locations for monkeypox vaccines and treatments through a new $20 million contract with AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC.N)
Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday.
FOXBusiness
US labor secretary advocates for immigration ‘pathways, visas’ to fill 11M job openings
On "Varney & Co." Friday, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh gave his review of the August jobs report and explained how he and CEOs across the country want to fill more than 11 million job openings. "I think what the pandemic has done is put a spotlight on... the...
