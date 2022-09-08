ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
CBS Chicago

Around 15,000 fake accounts set up for COVID relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The Secret Service said it's retrieved $286 million in pandemic relief.Money that had been received through fraud. It's all going back to the Small Business Administration (SBA.) Around 15,000 fake accounts were used to rack up the money, disrupting the lives of people like one California man."I had applied for a small business loan for $5,000 to open up my own deli in Texas. I can barely make peanut butter sandwiches, let alone open a deli!," said fraud victim Craig Franklin.This month, President Biden signed into law two bipartisan bills extending the statute of limitations for COVID relief fraud enforcement to 10 years. The Secret Service said the extension will afford the agency the extra time it needs to track down the criminals
PUBLIC SAFETY
Source New Mexico

Those seeking new omicron boosters left to fend for themselves safety-wise

New Mexicans started getting the new omicron-specific coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday but were left to figure out on their own how they will safely get the shot. The CDC and state governors around the country this year rolled back public health protections, including indoor mask mandates for essential services and business that advocates say would provide safety, freedom and autonomy to immunocompromised and medically vulnerable people.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bivalent#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#The White House#Fda

Comments / 0

Community Policy