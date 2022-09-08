ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Nolan Gorman grabbing seat Thursday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Brendan Donovan will move to second base in place of Gorman while Albert Pujols enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
Franmil Reyes not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reyes is being replaced at designated hitter by Rafael Ortega versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 400 plate appearances this season, Reyes has a .233 batting average with a .663 OPS, 13 home...
