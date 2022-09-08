Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, September 9, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during September 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Christa L. Marsh v. Daniel A. Marsh. September 7. Married April 12, 2015. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
South Arkansas bankruptcies through Tuesday, September 6, 2022
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Willie Jeanette Moddies, 533 Ruth, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 31.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, September 8. Marcus Carter, 38, Waldo, failure to appear. Friday, September 9. Otis Arnold, 47, Waldo, breaking...
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Missing person from Nash located by police
Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
Virtual meeting tonight, in-person meeting next week informing South Arkansas deer hunters in wake of CWD
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is encouraging hunters in Ashley, Bradley and Union counties to participate in a special meeting devoted to deer hunting regulations and deer herd health in south Arkansas following the detection of chronic wasting disease in Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge during the 2021-22 deer season.
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
Motorcycle wreck kills Bernice man
A Bernice, LA man died as the result of a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on U.S. 167 north of Louisiana 545 in Lincoln Parish. According to a Louisiana State Police report, Roger E. Ferrar, 61, was traveling north on the highway about 7 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, the 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle exited the roadway. Ferrar was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash.
Adult Education open houses next week in Magnolia, Camden
SAU Tech's Adult Education Division is hosting its annual open house events in Camden and Magnolia. The division offers these events each year for community members to learn more about the variety of services that Adult Ed provides. The open house for Camden is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
Invasive plant forces emergency action by AGFC during Labor Day weekend
TEXARKANA — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia, a fast-spreading nuisance plant that is not native to the United States. Matt Horton, AGFC...
Justice Scarber will go to prison for three-year term
Justice Sema Scarber, 21, of Magnolia displayed indifference to human life by threatening someone with a firearm on March 18 and later refused to come to court to be tried, Circuit Court Judge David Talley Jr. ruled. Talley recently sentenced Scarber to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections...
Investigation lands Monroe couple in jail; possessed over 12 pounds of narcotics and multiple firearms, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Since June of 2022, Monroe Police were receiving information that 29-year-old Quinterious Dshon Collins was allegedly selling narcotics from his residence on Columbia Avenue. After months of receiving the information and conducting surveillance of the Collins’ home, officers obtained a search warrant […]
Emerson woman struck and killed in Little Rock
An Emerson resident died Thursday when she was struck and killed by a vehicle in Little Rock. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2011 model Dodge truck was southbound in the 5300 block of South University. As the driver was attempting to make a left turn onto 53rd Street, Ashley Nicole Taylor, 37, stepped in front of it and was struck.
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
$150k project to bring lights to downtown Texarkana’s courthouse
TEXARKANA, Texas and Ark. (KSLA) - The Courthouse Square Connections Project(CSCP) group has set its sights on more upgrades to the U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. CSCP has plans to feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons, with the intention of adding some illumination and...
Child dies in accident east of Malvern, three hurt
One child was killed and three other people were injured about 8:09 p.m. Monday in a single-vehicle wreck east of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, David Lee Collins, 26, of Jonesboro was driving a 2013 model Dodge Caravan west on U.S. 270. The vehicle left the roadway, ramped up a driveway culvert and struck a large oak tree.
