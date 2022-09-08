ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ryan Kreidler not in lineup Saturday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kreidler is being replaced at third base by Jeimer Candelario versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. In 28 plate appearances this season, Kreidler has a .250 batting average with a .738 OPS, 1 home...
DETROIT, MI
Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
OAKLAND, CA
Haase leads Tigers against the Royals following 5-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (51-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-81, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cody Bellinger in center field for Los Angeles on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder / first baseman Cody Bellinger is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will patrol center field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to left, Joey Gallo was announced as Friday's designated hitter, and Max Muncy was sent to the bench. In a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

