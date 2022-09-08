Read full article on original website
Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kreidler is being replaced at third base by Jeimer Candelario versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. In 28 plate appearances this season, Kreidler has a .250 batting average with a .738 OPS, 1 home...
Eric Haase hit two solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Friday night.
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
Detroit Tigers (51-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-81, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8...
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder / first baseman Cody Bellinger is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will patrol center field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to left, Joey Gallo was announced as Friday's designated hitter, and Max Muncy was sent to the bench. In a...
After a tough start to her hardcourt season, Iga Swiatek said she felt as though she "could be kind of an underdog again" at the 2022 US Open.
This wild sequence saw the Cardinals turn a rather unique double play.
As the NBA season approaches, it's time to take a look at some of Oklahoma City's most eye-catching regular season matchups.
