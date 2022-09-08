Read full article on original website
Man Stole 51 Cartons of Cigarettes at Wilkes-Barre Gas Station
WILKES-BARRE, PA – The Wilkes-Barre Police Department has announced the arrest of Harry Gordon, with...
5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
WMDT.com
Man wanted for kidnapping and rape of a minor in Dover arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. – A Maryland man has been arrested in Pennsylvania for kidnapping and rape of a minor in the Dover area. We’re told Delaware State Police received a report during the early morning hours of September 3rd involving a 14-year-old female who had been raped. It was determined that the incident took place within the City of Dover, and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
WGMD Radio
Del. Inmate Charged With Attacking 2 Correctional Officers
An inmate at Delaware’s largest prison has been charged with assaulting two correctional officers with an improvised weapon. Delaware State Police said Wednesday that the officers were struck in the head several times while performing their normal duties on the night of August 18that James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. Other officers arrived and cuffed the inmate. The 54-year-old man and the 61-year-old man needed hospital treatment for head and facial injuries.
Man killed in police-involved shooting in Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of an incident in Monroe County where they say multiple troopers shot and killed a man Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:59 a.m. troopers were called for a welfare check on an individual in the 6200 block of Deer Drive North […]
WTOV 9
Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
fox29.com
Police: Local post office dropbox hit dozens of times by thieves looking for money, checks
CHELTENHAM, Pa. - On the same day Pennsylvania leaders met to raise concerns about rising crime against the postal service, authorities in one county warned residents to avoid a mailbox that's been struck by thefts dozens of times. The Cheltenham Township Police Department advised residents not to put mail with...
Altoona man steals thousands after never starting work on home, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is accused of being paid thousands of dollars by a client for home improvement work, that he never planned to complete, according to the charges filed. Blair Township police were told that Derek Miller, 32, who did work for Jack Of All Trades Construction, would make excuses to […]
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
WGAL
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
Mississippi Trucker Dies Jumping Out Of Tractor-Trailer In PA As It Slams Into Trees, Exploding
A tractor-trailer driver from Mississippi died while jumping from his moving vehicle in Western Pennsylvania on Friday, September 9, authorities say. Alexander Johnson, 42 of Amory, was driving south on Cumberland Road/PA Route 160 in Southampton Township when his tractor-trailer "experienced mechanical failure with its breaks," at 1:43 a.m., Pennsylvania state police say.
$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs. In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.
delawarevalleynews.com
Serious Motorcycle Crash Closes State Road In Bensalem
The driver of a motorcycle is in serious condition after he collided with an automobile on State Road at Imperial drive in Bensalem early today. The driver of the car was not hurt and stayed at the scene. The motorcycle rider was laying on the ground and suffered serious head wounds. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
WFMZ-TV Online
Horvath gets life without parole for killing Holly Grim: 'I am going to fight this until the end'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man who kidnapped and killed his coworker in 2013 will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Michael Horvath was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole, followed by 10-20 years in prison, in the killing of Holly Grim. He addressed the court and...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame...
St. Joseph man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
