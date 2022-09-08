Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
10 Things You Shouldn't Do to Your Cat
Avoid letting your cat get bored. Use creative ways to feed them and engage in joint activities like play to keep them occupied. Cats hide signs of pain and illness, so take them to the vet when needed and avoid toxic plants and flowers. Always give your cat a choice...
Motley Fool
Looking to Add a Cat to Your Family? Here's How Much Cat Owners Spend on a Lifetime of Pet Care
Caring for a cat may cost more than you realize. Taking care of a cat is a big responsibility and it will impact your personal finances. Cat owners can spend more than $45,000 taking care of their furry companions. It's a good idea to sign up for pet insurance and...
katzenworld.co.uk
Cat Collars 101: How To Train Your Pet To Wear One
When talking about collars, many pet owners associate them with dogs and rarely with cats. But in reality, pet collars are also useful for cats, regardless if you have an outdoor or indoor cat. Besides microchipping or using a GPS tracker, cat collars are a perfect way to help you identify your cat in case they go missing. You can place your contact details in your cat’s collar so anyone can contact you easily if they find or locate your cat.
petpress.net
What to Do If Your Dog Dies at Home: A Guide for Pet Owners
If you are a pet owner, the day may come when your dog dies at home. This is a difficult experience for any pet lover, and it can be hard to know what to do in this situation. In this blog post, we will provide a guide for pet owners who find themselves in this difficult situation.
petside.com
Calico Cats: Everything You Need To Know About These Rare Cats!
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. In this article, we will look at calico cats in detail. Are all calico cats female? Are they the same as tortoiseshell cats and what gives them their famous calico coloration?. If you have been thinking about getting...
pethelpful.com
All About the Maine Coon Cat “The Gentle Giant”
Donna has been a cat parent and writer for many years, and her passion is to share her love for cats with others. Maine Coon cats are known as "the gentle giant" they are called this due to their giant size and sweet personality. However, they are known to have a kitten-like personality. This feline is extremely intelligent, cuddly, playful, sweet, gentle, and friendly.
House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice
That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Who Was Found Foraging for Food, Transforms into a Happy Indoor Cat in 3 Days
A kitten who was found foraging for food, transformed into a happy indoor cat in just three days. When Little Wanderers NYC was informed about a number of kittens needing help, outside an Upholstery shop in the Bronx, New York, volunteers of the rescue sprang into action. The kittens were...
petpress.net
5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family
There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
msn.com
16 most affectionate cat breeds who love a good cuddle
PetsRadar's collection of the most affectionate cat breeds if you're looking for a new cuddle buddy. So you're looking for a feline cuddle buddy? Look no further than our most affectionate cat breeds list, which has 16 of the most cuddly cats you can possibly get. Of course, some of...
Phys.org
Four science-based ways to tell if your cat loves you
Even the most devoted cat owners wonder at some point, perhaps waking up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night, whether their cat really loves them. Dog people like to smugly point out dogs' long history as humankind's best friend. But research shows cats' reputation as a...
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
msn.com
Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble
Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
lovemeow.com
Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands
A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Adorable Way of Begging Mom for Chicken Is Winning Everyone Over
Dogs can be fairly predictable. When they want food, they're usually going to beg for it until their owners give in or they are shooed out of the room. One pup took her request for a taste of chicken a step further in this hilarious video. TikTok user @ericaroslyn recently...
September is going to the cats.
Cat Doing Nothing.(free-images.com) We are their willing servants because they trained us so well. Feed them, pet them, brush them, clean up after them, let them out, let them in… we know what to do, but only on their own schedule. Why do we do all this? Because they are our fuzzy, adorable, feline overlords.
cat-world.com
Why Does My Cat Run Away from Me?
You’ve seen the meme. The owner leaves the room for two minutes, and when they come back, the dog is jumping up and down, licking their face, and whimpering. In the next frame, the owner is gone for two weeks, and when they return, the cat is snoozing comfortably on their pillow. When the kitty finally does lift its head, it’s only to indicate that they would like to be fed.
I tried some calming cat treats - find out what they did to my cat
Kitties can become skittish and anxious, and calming cat treats claim to help them feel more at ease. In the same way that calming cat collars seek to reassure cats and prevent them from displaying anxious behavior, these treats are designed to reduce or clear symptoms such as urine marking, hiding, fighting, upset stomachs and scratching. They're also used by many pet owners either daily or during times of great stress. But do they work?
