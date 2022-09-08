ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Associated Press

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
Furniture Today

Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?

MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
MORGANTON, NC
WCNC

CMS seeking short-term solutions to ongoing teacher shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impact of the teacher shortage is forcing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to seek talent from within to help fill open teaching positions throughout the district. WCNC Charlotte obtained an email sent to CMS central office staff who are licensed to teach in North Carolina asking them to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Has demand for REAL ID peaked in NC? See how interest has changed in the past 5 years.

Demand for REAL ID driver’s license and ID cards in North Carolina has fluctuated since the Division of Motor Vehicles began issuing them in May 2017. More than 3 million North Carolinians now have REAL IDs. Demand grew fairly steadily over the first two years, as the federal government prepared to enforce new identification requirements to board a domestic flight starting in October 2020. On average, about 73,000 people a month received a REAL ID just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
POLITICS
Colleges
Artificial Intelligence
Education
Data Privacy
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina soldier linked to racist extremist social media posts

The charges against Ryan come at a time when the U.S. military is trying to purge its ranks of extremists and white supremacists. Investigators say that a U.S. Army soldier based in North Carolina wrote on Instagram that he joined the military for combat experience to be more proficient in killing Black people.
POLITICS
WCNC

1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

What Greek Festival Dancers Can Teach Faith Communities

People love Charlotte’s Greek Festival for the baklava and gyros. But the way the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral teaches folk dancing could show a few new moves to congregations nationwide, that are facing historic declines in attendance. The festival helped make Holy Trinity the fourth largest Greek Orthodox...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

