Read full article on original website
Related
A Charlotte educator is the youngest principal in his school’s history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The motto at Movement School—a public charter--is preparing a new generation of leaders, and the man at the center of leading this goal for these middle schoolers is Principal Kenneth Gorham. Gorham took over Movement Middle as principal for the 2022-2023 school year. As the...
Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CATS sees significant drop in missed trips following route changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System has made changes to several bus routes to make up for the staffing challenges it faces. This meant reducing service on 20% of its routes. The changes started on August 15. The agency tells WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre they are seeing positive...
Furniture Today
Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?
MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
'Hundreds of issues affecting hundreds of teachers' | Gaston County Schools employees pushing to receive accurate paychecks
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — More than one thousand people have signed a petition to get Gaston County School employees paid properly. Ever since a new state-mandated payroll system rolled out in the district, staff members said they’re missing money, and for some complete paychecks. The general assembly enacted...
CMS seeking short-term solutions to ongoing teacher shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impact of the teacher shortage is forcing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to seek talent from within to help fill open teaching positions throughout the district. WCNC Charlotte obtained an email sent to CMS central office staff who are licensed to teach in North Carolina asking them to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Advocates look to credit card companies to track suspect gun sales
A growing number of politicians and advocates for tighter gun regulations aren't just asking for change from the government. They want credit card companies to play a part, too. Samantha Max of member station WNYC explains how. SAMANTHA MAX, BYLINE: When you buy something with a credit card, the card...
Raleigh News & Observer
Has demand for REAL ID peaked in NC? See how interest has changed in the past 5 years.
Demand for REAL ID driver’s license and ID cards in North Carolina has fluctuated since the Division of Motor Vehicles began issuing them in May 2017. More than 3 million North Carolinians now have REAL IDs. Demand grew fairly steadily over the first two years, as the federal government prepared to enforce new identification requirements to board a domestic flight starting in October 2020. On average, about 73,000 people a month received a REAL ID just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Metro Denver and its suburbs are arguing over the growing unhoused population
Metro Denver is sparring with a wealthy suburb over who is responsible for a growing unhoused population.
Alternative high school in west Charlotte struggling with safety concerns, teachers say
Charlotte — Turning Point Academy in west Charlotte is an alternative school for students who’ve violated the code of conduct for students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The goal is to redirect students’ behavior, putting them on a better path to get their education. But teachers at the school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicradioeast.org
North Carolina soldier linked to racist extremist social media posts
The charges against Ryan come at a time when the U.S. military is trying to purge its ranks of extremists and white supremacists. Investigators say that a U.S. Army soldier based in North Carolina wrote on Instagram that he joined the military for combat experience to be more proficient in killing Black people.
South Carolina OB-GYNs are consulting criminal attorneys post-Roe
Dr. Amy Crockett has spent the past two months researching what would happen if she were charged with a felony. Crockett works as an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine physician in Greenville, South Carolina. “Do I get arrested? Is there like a mug shot? Does someone show up at my office...
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
What Greek Festival Dancers Can Teach Faith Communities
People love Charlotte’s Greek Festival for the baklava and gyros. But the way the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral teaches folk dancing could show a few new moves to congregations nationwide, that are facing historic declines in attendance. The festival helped make Holy Trinity the fourth largest Greek Orthodox...
California public health official on staying safe during scorching heatwave
California is still in the midst of what may be the worst heat wave in the state's history. And that poses huge health risks. In the U.S., extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related disaster. Dr. Tomas Aragon is director of the California Department of Public Health. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the...
WFAE
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0