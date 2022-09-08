Collinsville’s new custard shop is open. See what tasty treats are on the menu

Collinsville’s new custard shop, Uptown Scoops , opened Wednesday.

The day before the official opening, owner Donna Green hosted a friends and family preview event. I was invited to attend and delighted to do so.

I have to say, the converted shipping container makes for a very cute shop.

Uptown Scoops at 403 W. Main St. in Collinsville Jennifer Green/jgreen@bnd.com

The new concrete patio was full of tables and chairs, many of them occupied by Green’s family and friends.

Green (Donna, not me) said at the event, “This is my happy place … when I can host people,” be around them and visit with them.

Her guests were treated to cool concoctions from a menu that includes sundaes and concretes with a variety of fun flavors and toppings, shakes, floats, cones, homemade cookies and Italian ice (which is dairy-free and vegan!).

Uptown Scoops menu Jennifer Green/jgreen@bnd.com

I partook of the mango Italian ice, and it was absolutely refreshing and delicious. The flavor will vary by day, so I’ll definitely have to go back.

Green wrote in an email on Monday that the preview was “one more step in the training process,” allowing her new hires to “practice with real customers.”

Uptown Scoops has 10 new employees, many of them high school students.

Green said that as the inaugural employees, they were so excited to help get the place launched.

For many of them, this is their first job. She said she wants to give them a positive experience and “teach them what it means to be a good employee.”

Green would like to hire five or six more employees. Anyone interested in applying can call 618-616-7638.

Donna Green (center) greets friends at the preview event for her new business, Uptown Scoops. Jennifer Green/jgreen@bnd.com

While the shop and patio are open, the development of this new business is not done yet.

Green said a spiral staircase will be added to the main structure for rooftop seating access later this month.

Plans also include the addition of a fire pit seating area, playground and dog area.

Green said that the unfinished area will be sodded for the winter with progress picking up in the spring.

As the weather turns cooler, the menu will change.

Green plans to add gourmet hot chocolate and other warm beverages to combat the lower temps. She’s also working on a non-dairy version for this as well. (Huzzah!)

Uptown Scoops is located at 403 W. Main St., Collinsville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

For more info, visit Uptown Scoops on Facebook .