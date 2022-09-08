ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Collinsville’s new custard shop is open. See what tasty treats are on the menu

By Jennifer Green
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iwpct_0hmnCnVI00

Collinsville’s new custard shop, Uptown Scoops , opened Wednesday.

The day before the official opening, owner Donna Green hosted a friends and family preview event. I was invited to attend and delighted to do so.

I have to say, the converted shipping container makes for a very cute shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gBGk_0hmnCnVI00
Uptown Scoops at 403 W. Main St. in Collinsville Jennifer Green/jgreen@bnd.com

The new concrete patio was full of tables and chairs, many of them occupied by Green’s family and friends.

Green (Donna, not me) said at the event, “This is my happy place … when I can host people,” be around them and visit with them.

Her guests were treated to cool concoctions from a menu that includes sundaes and concretes with a variety of fun flavors and toppings, shakes, floats, cones, homemade cookies and Italian ice (which is dairy-free and vegan!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5nSj_0hmnCnVI00
Uptown Scoops menu Jennifer Green/jgreen@bnd.com

I partook of the mango Italian ice, and it was absolutely refreshing and delicious. The flavor will vary by day, so I’ll definitely have to go back.

Green wrote in an email on Monday that the preview was “one more step in the training process,” allowing her new hires to “practice with real customers.”

Uptown Scoops has 10 new employees, many of them high school students.

Green said that as the inaugural employees, they were so excited to help get the place launched.

For many of them, this is their first job. She said she wants to give them a positive experience and “teach them what it means to be a good employee.”

Green would like to hire five or six more employees. Anyone interested in applying can call 618-616-7638.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LH9j1_0hmnCnVI00
Donna Green (center) greets friends at the preview event for her new business, Uptown Scoops. Jennifer Green/jgreen@bnd.com

While the shop and patio are open, the development of this new business is not done yet.

Green said a spiral staircase will be added to the main structure for rooftop seating access later this month.

Plans also include the addition of a fire pit seating area, playground and dog area.

Green said that the unfinished area will be sodded for the winter with progress picking up in the spring.

As the weather turns cooler, the menu will change.

Green plans to add gourmet hot chocolate and other warm beverages to combat the lower temps. She’s also working on a non-dairy version for this as well. (Huzzah!)

Uptown Scoops is located at 403 W. Main St., Collinsville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

For more info, visit Uptown Scoops on Facebook .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Illinois Business Journal

Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening

The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
West Newsmagazine

Famous fried chicken dinner returns to in-person dining in Wildwood

Bethel United Methodist Church, “the little white church in Wildwood,” is once again hosting its famous chicken dinner in person on Saturday, Sept. 10. The church has held the dinner every year since 1924, though it did have to pause the event for two years during the pandemic.
WILDWOOD, MO
KMOV

Taste of St. Louis returns downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Taste of St. Louis is expected to make its return on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. This three-day event will have over 30 restaurants showcase their signature dishes at Ballpark Village. They will also have live music performed by the Eli Young Band, Ozomatli, and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collinsville, IL
Business
Collinsville, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Collinsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Custard#Food Drink#Uptown Scoops#Italian
feastmagazine.com

Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL

Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area

September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
WENTZVILLE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Taco shop opens in Pevely church

Lanijah Daniels opened an unusual food service today (Sept. 6). First of all, the business, called LaniFuego’s, is housed in the kitchen at the First Baptist Church of Herculaneum-Pevely, 1315 Abbey Lane. Another thing that makes the business unusual is its limited menu – Mexican street tacos, Mexican street...
PEVELY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
advantagenews.com

Edwardsville car show and cruise today

The 3rd annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise is happening today in Edwardsville. It’s promoted as the place to see some of the brightest, boldest, and best vintage and modern cars around. It’s held at the On the Hill Golf Course, American Legion Post 199, on Illinois 157.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores

ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis

If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Expo starts tonight

The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
ALTON, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
176
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy