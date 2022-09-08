Read full article on original website
IGN
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
SFGate
Sherri Shepherd on the Importance of Representation in Daytime TV and How ‘The View’ Prepared Her for a Talk Show
“It’s something that I used to dream about when I was a little girl. I would line up my Teddy bears with my Barbie dolls and I have a toilet paper roll and I would put them on chairs,” Shepherd tells Variety. Growing up, Shepherd would watch “The Phil Donahue Show” and Dinah Shore’s syndicated daytime talker with her grandmother. Later in life, she looked at Oprah and Sally Jessy Raphael as chat show inspirations. Now, she’s hoping to have a similar effect on her own viewers.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
ComicBook
Disney's Willow Releases New Trailer
Willow first arrived as a feature-length film in 1988, but later this fall, Disney is bringing us back to the world of Willow Ufgood, Madmartigan, and the other magical characters and creatures thanks to a brand new television series. With Warwick Davis set to return as the titular character, along with a cast of fresh faces that will further explore the magical terrain, Disney has taken the opportunity to release a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ production.
‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ Shows Off Immersive Scenes at D23
Stretching into the third hour of a blockbuster morning at D23, the staff in Anaheim, Calif. had the daunting task of handing out 7,500 pairs of 3D glasses to the crowd that had already been treated to Star Wars, Marvel and Indiana Jones footage. But who could say no to James Cameron or to Avatar? Cameron beamed in from New Zealand to show off half a dozen scenes from Avatar: The Way of the Water. Stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were in person at the Anaheim, Calif. convention. Many of the scenes showed off Cameron’s...
SFGate
‘Barbarian’ Director Breaks Down the Film’s Most Shocking Twists and Discusses Sequel Possibilities
“Barbarian” is one of the year’s most-discussed horror films, largely because of some wild twists that were not spoiled in the trailers. That said, many of the movie’s biggest moments merit discussion beyond screams of “WTF!,” and director Zach Cregger broke them down for Variety.
The World Needs Willow's Magic Again in Trailer for Disney+ Sequel Series
Willow and his special caliber of magic is sought out by the daughter of someone he remembers well from a previous adventure, in the new trailer for Disney+’s follow-up series to the 1988 movie. The 1988 film of the same name starred Warwick Davis as the titular Willow Ufgood, a farmer who gets wrapped up in an epic journey to keep a much-sought-after infant girl out of the clutches of the evil Queen Bavmorda. He was joined on his journey by Madmartigan, a fighter played by Val Kilmer (Top Gun). The Disney+ continuation, which has a Wednesday, Nov. 30 release date, takes...
‘Star Wars’ Reveals New ‘Andor’ Trailer, First Look at Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’
Star Wars revealed a host of new trailers Saturday as part of their D23 Expo showcase, with Disney+ offering up the latest preview for Andor as well as the first look at Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Andor revolves around the character of Cassian Andor, the rebel agent at the forefront of the Resistance’s revolution against the Empire. After first appearing in Rogue One, Diego Luna reprises the role for Andor. “Spies. Saboteurs. Assassins. We’ve all done terrible things on behalf of the Rebellion,” Andor says in the new trailer. The series will premiere on Sept. 21 with its first three episodes;...
‘Lion King’ Prequel Gets Official Title, Footage Shown at D23
Barry Jenkins is heading to Pride Rock. At D23, the acclaimed “Moonlight” director appeared on stage to officially announce “Mufasa: The Lion King,” a new prequel to the 2019 “Lion King” film. Originally announced in 2020 as a sequel to the 2019 film, “Mufasa” tells the origin story of the iconic Disney father, exploring his childhood growing up with his brother Scar. The film will feature the voice of Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as younger versions of the characters, filling in for James Earl Jones as Mufasa in both the 1994 original and the 2019 CGI remake, and...
WDW News Today
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer Released Ahead of Disney+ Debut
A full trailer for “Disenchanted” debuted today during the “Studio Showcase Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. Shortly thereafter, the trailer was released on YouTube by the official Walt Disney Studios account. In this sequel...
Disney releases the first looks at 'Disenchanted' and a live-action 'Little Mermaid'
Among the many announcements about upcoming projects at the media giant's D23 Expo were two new trailers for popular film franchises.
Disney+ Day offers deals on cruises, hotels, merch and more—but for 1 day only
New and existing Disney+ subscribers can score big discounts on Disney Cruise Line voyages and Walt Disney World resort rooms.
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney Toon Musical ‘Wish’ From ‘Frozen’ Team – D23
There’s a new toon musical coming to town. Disney revealed Wish, about how the iconic Wishing Star came to be, at D23 today. West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star along with Encanto‘s Alan Tudyk. The Disney Animation Studios pic will be directed by Oscar-winning Frozen helmer Chris Buck and Raya and the Last Dragon alum Fawn Veerasunthorn. Ariana DeBose teases her role in ‘Wish’ : “There’s a lot of singing” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/QlIOYCFox3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 10, 2022 Wish will feature songs by Grammy nominee Julia Michaels. DeBose performed a song from the film titled “More for Us.” DeBose stars as Asha, the...
itechpost.com
D23 Expo 2022: Disney+ Drops Trailer for 'Disenchanted' — Watch It Here!
Disney's D23 Expo 2022 is currently underway and a lot of big and exciting news and reveals have already been made. One of which is the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ movie "Disenchanted." The sequel to the 2007 film "Enchanted," the Disney+ movie continues the story of animated turned live...
CNET
Disney's New Animation Explores Futuristic Nigeria
Disney's next animated series coming to Disney Plus next year has been announced: Iwájú, made by Disney Animation and Kugali, will explore "a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria," Disney said at its D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday. We also got another look at Disney's upcoming animated film...
Collider
'The Simpsons' Season 33 to Stream on Disney+ This October
This year's edition of the D23 Expo has finally arrived, and several exciting announcements have already come out of the three-day-long event. Among them is the Season 33 streaming release date for The Simpsons. Disney shared that the long-running series will release season 33 on Disney+ on October 5. Along with the release, they also shared a season poster featuring the show's core characters.
