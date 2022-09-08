ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
tipranks.com

Stifel Sees S&P 500 at 4,400 by Year’s End; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play the Rebound

The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression.
tipranks.com

Chargepoint vs. Volta: Which EV Stock Is a Better Buy?

Following the IRA act, the Wall Street community is now even more bullish on the EV space. In this article, we will understand which EV stock could be a great buying opportunity for prospective investors. There is no denying the fact that the IRA act, which has several provisions of...
Benzinga

Rising Oil Prices Could Threaten Positive Inflation Outlook

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due out tomorrow before the market open and current forecasts project the CPI pulled back a little in August. However, year-over-year inflation growth is still expected to be above 8%. On Wednesday, the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures inflation on the wholesale level, will be released and projections for that number also anticipate an August drop.
tipranks.com

These 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks Look Compelling in the Event of Continued Inflation

The price of gasoline has dropped sharply in recent weeks, bringing a welcome relief to anyone with a car, but the fact remains that gas is still up more than $1.50 per gallon, on average, since the beginning of 2021. It’s been a major driver of inflation. And according to the latest numbers, for August, inflation remains high, at 8.3% annually.
msn.com

US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Rises

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording gains on Friday. The Dow Jones surged around 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 250 points in the previous session. The major indices on the Wall Street also notched their first weekly rise in four weeks. For the week, the Dow gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 surged 3.6%.
investing.com

Dow Futures Move Higher After Winning Week

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading higher during Sunday’s evening deals, after major benchmark averages snapped three consecutive weeks of decline while market participants look ahead to key inflation data set to be released later in the week. By 19:10 ET (23:10 GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P...
tipranks.com

Two gaming stocks from the UK market for BIG growth

Will these gaming stocks gain similar traction just like the brands they own?. Even in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, gambling stocks are on the up, propelled in part by a surge in online gambling during COVID lockdowns – we’ve picked two London-listed stocks which are tipped for the top.
investing.com

U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Await August Inflation Reading

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks rose to start the week as investors awaited Tuesday’s report on inflation. At 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1% and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.2%. Stocks have wobbled this...
tipranks.com

Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday September 13: What You Need to Know

ASX closes Tuesday higher, continuing its run of recent gains. The Australian market continued its gains on Tuesday, with the S&P/ASX200 closing up by 45.20 points or 0.65%, to end the day at 7,009.70, and crossing above its 20-day moving average. ASX metals and mining shares have continued their strong...
tipranks.com

Five British stocks with a high target price for your portfolio

Britain is facing turbulent times, with an ongoing energy crisis and the looming threat of recession – not to mention political turmoil – so how can investors pick stocks with good growth prospects?. We have used the TipRanks Stock Screener tool to screen stocks with high target prices...
tipranks.com

Why GameStop Stock (NYSE:GME) Remains a Newbie Investment

Fading meme-stock popularity has weighed down GME stock. Moreover, despite the company looking to make a comeback, its recently-released results have shown a growing quarterly loss. GameStop’s (NYSE: GME) fundamentals continue to paint a sordid picture of its future. The popular meme stock just can’t catch a break as investors...
tipranks.com

Why Oracle Stock (NYSE:ORCL) is Attractive Despite Mixed Q1-2023 Results

Oracle saw slight gains in the after-hours sessions despite mixed Fiscal Q1-2023 results. In addition, the company’s sheer diversity in its product line and industry focus should effectively see it through hard times. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is one of the biggest names around in computer technology, offering up an...
investing.com

Stocks Tumble After Inflation Report. Dow Sheds 1,000 Points.

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 15:02 ET (19:02 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1071 points, or 3.3%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4.4%. The consumer price...
tipranks.com

Why Is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Trending Lower?

Shares of Peloton Interactive declined about 2% following news that its two Co-Founders and another top-level executive decided to leave the fitness company. Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were trending almost 2% down during the extended trading session on September 12 after the company announced that its Co-Founders, Executive Chairman John Foley and Chief Legal Officer Hisao Kushi, were resigning from their respective roles. Peloton’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Cornils, is also leaving the company this month.
tipranks.com

MSFT, AAPL, META: How’s the Road Ahead for These Top Tech Stocks?

Despite their roller-coaster price movements this year, analysts are bullish on tech stocks. While near-term events, like the Fed rate hike, may continue to impact their stock prices, the price correction offers a good opportunity for longer-term investors. Tech stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride this year. The first...
tipranks.com

British stock market today, Tuesday September 13 – what you need to know

Stocks rallied to a two-week high amid news of gains from a Ukrainian counter-offensive. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.66% at 7,473.03 and the FTSE 250 was up by 1.70% at 19,513.8, as stocks rallied to two-week highs driven by soaring banking and mining stocks. Stocks across Europe have...
