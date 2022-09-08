Read full article on original website
Admitting you have a problem may be the first step in solving it. Yesterday, oil prices got a boost when Biden officials reportedly admitted that we could see a major oil price spike in December unless other measures are taken. The Biden administration is fearful that the EU ban on Russian oil supplies could cause a major oil price spike, so they are weighing other options like additional release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Yet, this is in direct opposition to a release by the Treasury Department when they tried to suggest that they had the answer to the looming December price spike. It’s called price caps. They mocked people who questioned whether price caps would work and tried to convince us all that this policy is the answer to the oil shortage problem. Yet, they say one thing and worry about another.
Record High Gas Prices Could Be Bullish For Oil
At present, oil bears seem to be ruling, as global crude oil prices have tumbled, even after OPEC+ agreed to a symbolic 100,000 bpd production cut. Recession fears, inflation and a slowdown in industrial activity are supporting are supporting the bearish case, as oil prices reflect. Still, volatility remains high, as Russia’s inconsistent tone vis-a-vis crude and natural gas exports has traders on edge. Even though oil prices have gone down, bullish sentiment could quickly return again.
