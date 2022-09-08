ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Energy Report: Admit The Problem

Admitting you have a problem may be the first step in solving it. Yesterday, oil prices got a boost when Biden officials reportedly admitted that we could see a major oil price spike in December unless other measures are taken. The Biden administration is fearful that the EU ban on Russian oil supplies could cause a major oil price spike, so they are weighing other options like additional release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Yet, this is in direct opposition to a release by the Treasury Department when they tried to suggest that they had the answer to the looming December price spike. It’s called price caps. They mocked people who questioned whether price caps would work and tried to convince us all that this policy is the answer to the oil shortage problem. Yet, they say one thing and worry about another.
Biden recommends admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023 -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is recommending a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for fiscal year 2023, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. The proposed target - the same as for the current fiscal year - will "address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around...
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores

(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Ukraine offensive 'snowballs' with fall of Russian stronghold

KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the offensive as a...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen stresses need for high-impact projects to rebuild Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday underscored the need for a broad coalition of partners to help Ukraine recover and rebuild after Russia's invasion, with a focus on near-term, high-impact projects, the Treasury Department said. During a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Yellen also...
Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Prince William pledges support for King Charles in every way he can By Reuters - Sep 10, 2022. LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince William said on Saturday he would honour the...
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
CATL's battery unit operates in compliance with COVID curbs

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co's Yibin plant, which mainly supplies battery cells to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Shanghai, said it is operating in compliance with COVID-19 control measures required by local government. The Yibin plant is operating under a so-called closed-loop management that required workers...
Canadian Palladium Resources Inc (BULL)

Declan Cobalt Inc LAN.CD :* DECLAN COBALT ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO 21C METALS INC. AND CSE SYMBOL CHANGE TO BULL. EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees.
German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson. While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been...
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%

Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
Record High Gas Prices Could Be Bullish For Oil

At present, oil bears seem to be ruling, as global crude oil prices have tumbled, even after OPEC+ agreed to a symbolic 100,000 bpd production cut. Recession fears, inflation and a slowdown in industrial activity are supporting are supporting the bearish case, as oil prices reflect. Still, volatility remains high, as Russia’s inconsistent tone vis-a-vis crude and natural gas exports has traders on edge. Even though oil prices have gone down, bullish sentiment could quickly return again.
Vice President Harris pushes to broaden U.S. space industry workforce

(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds. The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by...
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
EBRD to help fund transition from gas to wind power in Egypt

CAIRO (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will help finance the decommissioning of 5GW of inefficient gas-fired power plants in Egypt from 2023 while pledging up to $1 billion for renewables, its regional director said on Sunday. EBRD would raise up to $300 million in sovereign...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
