Bose reduces size and amps up noise canceling for the $299 QuietComfort Earbuds II
The new buds are a third smaller than their predecessor and bring big improvements to noise canceling — which has long been Bose’s bread and butter. To accomplish the latter, each bud sports four microphones — with three on the outside and one on the inside. These detect ambient noise and counteract the sound accordingly in “less than a fraction of a millisecond,” per the press material.
Edifier W240TN Bluetooth 5.3 wireless ANC earbuds feature dual dynamic drivers
The new Edifier W240TN true wireless earbuds are priced at just $80 and feature dual dynamic drivers together with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and hybrid ANC functions enabling users to block out unwanted sounds. Featuring both 6 mm and 10 mm Dual Dynamic Drivers the Edifier wireless earbuds can provide up to 8.5 hours of playtime and a further 17 hours using the charging case.
Deals: Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker
We have an awesome deal on the Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39.95. Any way you look at it, Twin Peaks gives you...
Deals: Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech
We have a great deal on the Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech is available in our deals store for $109.95 and it comes with some great features. Your new backpack is also your new...
Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is designed for extreme environments
Apple has launched a new rugged smartwatch this week in the form of the aptly named Apple Watch Ultra specifically designed for extreme environments. The latest addition to the range of watches from Apple introduces a new 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal glass and extended battery life providing up to 36 hours of normal use or a maximum of 60 hours when using the new low-power setting.
Sony to offer Gray Camouflage collection for PS5
Finding a PlayStation 5 is still very difficult to find, but at least it is getting just a tad easier these days. However, that’s not stopping Sony from adding more customization options for those of us who already own the PS5 console. This fall, the company is set to release the Gray Camouflage collection. This collection consists of a new set of plates for the console, as well as a matching DualSense controller and Pulse headset. Now your console can look badass when you play call of duty.
JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar creates a cinematic thrill with 4 upfiring drivers
Envelop your living room in a cinematic 3D surround sound experience with the JBL Bar 1000. This Dolby Atmos gadget comes with a detachable wireless surround speaker and 10’’ wireless subwoofer. The complete setup gives you an unmatched cinema sound experience. All you have to do is have the 2 detachable battery-powered surround speakers and then enjoy the amazing audio. Additionally, the HARMAN MultiBeam technology and 4 upfiring drivers create realistic, accurate height effects. As a result, you experience true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. This device also includes PureVoice technology so you get to enjoy voice clarity at its best. Together with the connected app, it ensures you simply love playing your favorite music and being in cinematic audio in your living room.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 affordable gaming headset $50
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available to purchase and is equipped with large 50 mm drivers together with an affordable $50 price point. Weighing in at under 300g the second generation Cloud Stinger headset builds on the original while “refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs” says HyperX.
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini compact 60% mechanical wireless keyboard
The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a new compact 60% wireless mechanical keyboard launch this week available in a variety of different languages including US English, French, German, Japanese, UK English and Nordic. The Series 5000 aluminum top plate enhances structural stability and durability and is made from the same material used in “combat jets” says SteelSeries.
JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones combine the best of True Adaptive ANC with pro-tuned drivers
Enjoy hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL pro-tuned drivers when you have the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones. They come with up to 50 hours of playtime and have a truly lightweight design you can easily carry on the go. Additionally, the ANC automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time. That way, you can avoid distractions while listening to music. There’s also the built-in voice recognition that enables Ambient Aware whenever necessary. Once your conversation is over, the headphones switch back to the adaptive ANC mode. Moreover, they boast not only a 50-hour playtime but also fast-charging. As a result, you can easily enjoy up to 5 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. With HARMAN’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0, these headphones will give you a custom sound experience you’ll love to have on the go.
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 buying options and price changes
Apple on Wednesday introduced the second generation of its high-end AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, and they come with multiple enhancements. At the same time, the company also made some changes to the entire lineup of AirPods. Read on as we detail what’s new for the AirPods lineup. AirPods Pro...
YouTube Player for Education unveiled
Google is launching a new version of YouTube for education, called YouTube Player for Education, which is designed to improve the YouTube experience in educational environments. This new version of YouTube is designed to cut down on distractions like adverts, external links, and more. Next year, qualified creators can begin...
Fluid One smart home automation system
The engineers and developers at Fluid based in Austin Texas in the United States have created a new “next-generation smart home automation and control system” which has this month been launched by Kickstarter. Designed to provide an easy way to control all the devices in your home the home automation concept is looking to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production.
New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video
Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
Miniforum EliteMini 550 barebones mini PC
Miniforum has unveiled their latest barebones mini PC in the form of the EliteMini 550 following on from its previous availability earlier this year equipped with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 7 5700G processors. The new barebones system is priced from $399 offering a chance for you to include your own choice of processor and graphics card rather than paying the $499 for the previously launched systems with CPU included.
Poco M5 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)
Earlier today we heard about two new Poco smartphones, the Poco M5 and the M5S and now we get to find out more details about one of these devices in a new video. The video below from tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Poco M5 smartphone and its range of features, let’s find out more details about the handset.
The best night vision goggles and binoculars in 2022: see in the dark!
The best night vision goggles, binoculars and monoculars can be perfect for surveillance, security and nocturnal wildlife
