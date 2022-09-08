Enjoy hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL pro-tuned drivers when you have the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones. They come with up to 50 hours of playtime and have a truly lightweight design you can easily carry on the go. Additionally, the ANC automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time. That way, you can avoid distractions while listening to music. There’s also the built-in voice recognition that enables Ambient Aware whenever necessary. Once your conversation is over, the headphones switch back to the adaptive ANC mode. Moreover, they boast not only a 50-hour playtime but also fast-charging. As a result, you can easily enjoy up to 5 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. With HARMAN’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0, these headphones will give you a custom sound experience you’ll love to have on the go.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO