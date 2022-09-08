ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comet Is Coming Share Video for New Song “Technicolour”: Watch

The Comet Is Coming have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. It’s titled “Technicolour,” and with it comes a video directed by Charlie Robins. Take a look below. Along with saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings (aka Shabaka), the ensemble includes drummer Max Hallett (aka...
King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V

Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
Jon Hopkins
Brian Eno
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
Debbie Harry & Chris Stein Look Back On Blondie’s Wild Ride

For those who came of age listening to Top 40 radio at the end of the 1970s, the sounds of Blondie offered a singular glimpse into New York’s glittery underground during one of its most artistically fecund eras. Classic tracks like “Rapture”, “Heart of Glass” and “Call Me” were a potpourri of glam, punk, power pop, disco, rap and experimental noise that sounded different from anything that had come before. Because of the band’s fluid musicianship, visual reinvention and extraordinary front woman in singer Debbie Harry, Blondie proved to be the most successful NYC-based band of the decade – and one rivalled only by The Velvet Underground and Suicide as the most influential of any era.
Kate Bush is on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, on sale now!

Plus Mikael Akerfeldt, Kraftwerk, Jade Warrior, Crippled Black Phoenix, Long Distance Calling, Six By Six and more... Kate Bush graces the cover of the new issue of Prog as we present her 40 greatest songs, as chosen by her prog peers from King Crimson, Marillion, Opeth, The Anchoress, Porcupine Tree, Eivor, Jane Weaver and more... And of course we also explore the strange phenomena of Kate's current resurgence thanks to Stranger Things.
The 8 Best Rock Bands That Got Their Start in the ’80s

The 1980s saw the age of the blockbuster film flourish in theaters across the United States. Think Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Breakfast Club, and Return of the Jedi. And, at the same time, music was seeing its own cultural transformation. Disco music was experiencing a decline in popularity from its heyday in the 1970s, but new wave music and glam metal music were picking up speed on the road to cultural prestige.
Steve Lacy 'Gemini Rights' Ushers In A New Era Of Heartbreak Melodies

Steve Lacy, Compton-born producer/singer/songwriter, never tries too hard to create profound sounds. The complexity in his compositions lies in the way he narrates his experiences, which breed atmospheric, instrumental-heavy projects like Apollo XXI and The Lo-Fis. His latest album, Gemini Rights, is no different, and yet, the reception to it has been unlike anything Lacy has experienced.
The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material

The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
Meet Sierra Levesque: Gen Z’s most ambitious new guitarist

It’s not often a 17-year-old has their career mapped out in front of them, with dreams blossoming into reality by the day, but rocker Sierra Levesque is one exception. When many people her age are struggling to find their course in life, Sierra’s teenage years have become one big stepping stone into professionalism, who’s been a performer since she was three. She began on stage as a theatre kid, but soon stumbled behind the curtain when she fell in love with song-writing and rock ’n’ roll.
Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video

Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
