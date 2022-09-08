Read full article on original website
PJ Harvey announces career-spanning boxset, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities
PJ Harvey shares details of the final release in her reissue series, the 59-track box set, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities
The Comet Is Coming Share Video for New Song “Technicolour”: Watch
The Comet Is Coming have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. It’s titled “Technicolour,” and with it comes a video directed by Charlie Robins. Take a look below. Along with saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings (aka Shabaka), the ensemble includes drummer Max Hallett (aka...
loudersound.com
King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V
Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
George Harrison Was Proud of His Slide Guitar Work on a ‘Cloud Nine’ Track
George Harrison was proud of his slide guitar work on a particular song on his 1987 album, 'Cloud Nine.' Here's what George had to say.
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
When Ronnie James Dio Played His Original Last Black Sabbath Show
Ronnie James Dio steered Black Sabbath away from the brink of self-destruction when he replaced the ousted Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. But just three years and two beloved albums later, he'd sing his (first) last note with Black Sabbath on Aug. 31, 1982, at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Vogue
Debbie Harry & Chris Stein Look Back On Blondie’s Wild Ride
For those who came of age listening to Top 40 radio at the end of the 1970s, the sounds of Blondie offered a singular glimpse into New York’s glittery underground during one of its most artistically fecund eras. Classic tracks like “Rapture”, “Heart of Glass” and “Call Me” were a potpourri of glam, punk, power pop, disco, rap and experimental noise that sounded different from anything that had come before. Because of the band’s fluid musicianship, visual reinvention and extraordinary front woman in singer Debbie Harry, Blondie proved to be the most successful NYC-based band of the decade – and one rivalled only by The Velvet Underground and Suicide as the most influential of any era.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
loudersound.com
Kate Bush is on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, on sale now!
Plus Mikael Akerfeldt, Kraftwerk, Jade Warrior, Crippled Black Phoenix, Long Distance Calling, Six By Six and more... Kate Bush graces the cover of the new issue of Prog as we present her 40 greatest songs, as chosen by her prog peers from King Crimson, Marillion, Opeth, The Anchoress, Porcupine Tree, Eivor, Jane Weaver and more... And of course we also explore the strange phenomena of Kate's current resurgence thanks to Stranger Things.
The 8 Best Rock Bands That Got Their Start in the ’80s
The 1980s saw the age of the blockbuster film flourish in theaters across the United States. Think Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Breakfast Club, and Return of the Jedi. And, at the same time, music was seeing its own cultural transformation. Disco music was experiencing a decline in popularity from its heyday in the 1970s, but new wave music and glam metal music were picking up speed on the road to cultural prestige.
HipHopDX.com
Steve Lacy 'Gemini Rights' Ushers In A New Era Of Heartbreak Melodies
Steve Lacy, Compton-born producer/singer/songwriter, never tries too hard to create profound sounds. The complexity in his compositions lies in the way he narrates his experiences, which breed atmospheric, instrumental-heavy projects like Apollo XXI and The Lo-Fis. His latest album, Gemini Rights, is no different, and yet, the reception to it has been unlike anything Lacy has experienced.
SFGate
Lea Michele Drops Out of Saturday’s ‘Funny Girl’ Performances Due to ‘Early Signs and Symptoms’ of COVID
Lea Michele won’t be taking the stage in “Funny Girl” on Saturday due to “early signs and symptoms of COVID.” Even though the results of her test were “inconclusive,” she says she is “not allowed” to perform in Saturday’s matinee or evening show.
guitar.com
The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material
The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
SFGate
‘Barbarian’ Director Breaks Down the Film’s Most Shocking Twists and Discusses Sequel Possibilities
“Barbarian” is one of the year’s most-discussed horror films, largely because of some wild twists that were not spoiled in the trailers. That said, many of the movie’s biggest moments merit discussion beyond screams of “WTF!,” and director Zach Cregger broke them down for Variety.
Reissue of John Lee Hooker’s ‘The Healer’ Slated for Release (Featuring Bonnie Raitt)
A reissue of John Lee Hooker’s popular comeback album, The Healer, has been scheduled for reissue on new 180-gram vinyl and CD. The 1989 work, which has been out of print for more than a decade, is slated to drop on October 28. The record features guest appearances by...
Pancakes and painting: rediscovering activities from childhood is the ultimate nostalgia | Maddie Thomas
You don’t need to be productive as a kid and it feels good to revel in the joy of simpler things, silly or sane
Kerrang
Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde
Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
guitar.com
Meet Sierra Levesque: Gen Z’s most ambitious new guitarist
It’s not often a 17-year-old has their career mapped out in front of them, with dreams blossoming into reality by the day, but rocker Sierra Levesque is one exception. When many people her age are struggling to find their course in life, Sierra’s teenage years have become one big stepping stone into professionalism, who’s been a performer since she was three. She began on stage as a theatre kid, but soon stumbled behind the curtain when she fell in love with song-writing and rock ’n’ roll.
Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video
Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
