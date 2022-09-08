ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Do We Owe College Athletes in the Sports Betting Era?

By Joe Moglia
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago

Today’s guest columnist is Joe Moglia, chair of athletics and executive advisor to the president at Coastal Carolina University.

It’s been more than 30 years since Pete Rose was barred from joining the National Baseball Hall of Fame for gambling on baseball—and betting on his own team—during his career as a player and manager for the Cincinnati Reds. One of the greatest baseball players of all time has been blocked from receiving his sport’s highest honor. And indeed, not only was sports betting illegal at the time, but betting on your own team puts the integrity of the game at serious risk.

While the risks to the integrity of sports remain when players and coaches bet, the broader activity—sports betting in general—is now something that millions of people do legally on a daily basis. When Rose was banned from the Hall of Fame, society had a different relationship with sports betting. Despite the fact that people were regularly placing bets with bookies, the activity was seen as illicit in all cases. The bans on sports betting, both legal and social, have gone the way of Prohibition, and for good reason. Sports betting is big business now, and nearly everyone is getting on board.

Just because sports betting is legal, however, doesn’t mean we should turn a blind eye to gambling’s ills. Like with alcohol, we need to be realistic about the good and bad effects of sports betting. In particular, we need to look closely at how it impacts college athletes who have been recently thrust into the world of sports business with the advent of NIL sponsorship. As I’ve written before , the NCAA dropped the ball on NIL, leaving a leadership vacuum and a system where individual schools and athletics programs are forging their own paths. The influx of money is undeniably a good thing for student athletes, but it has to come with the right education and representation to support them. For athletes, many of whom come from low-income backgrounds and are the first in their families to attend college, there’s a lot to learn. Sports betting adds another wrinkle to this.

Calculated Risks

People have been gambling on sports since there were chariot races at the Roman circus. It’s only been in relatively recently that the United States experimented with making it illegal. That didn’t stop it, of course; it just pushed it underground. Court decisions in of the past decade have made it legal once more, and with the enormous amounts of sponsorship money that have followed, leagues that were previously vehemently anti-gambling now work with the industry. This makes sense from a business perspective. For consumers, it can be a great way to have fun and enjoy sports. But for others, however, gambling can become a problem. Gambling addiction destroys lives and fortunes, just as any addiction does. This is just the ugly truth.

Collegiate athletes are adults. Now, many of them for the first time in their lives have access to large amounts of money because of new NIL deals. Athletics programs, conferences and coaches have a responsibility to educate their athletes about responsible gambling, its risks, and warning signs to look out for. For years, we’ve done something unique in the Coastal Carolina football program, which is to set aside half an hour of practice every week to just talk about subjects other than football. This is an opportunity to discuss things like personal finances, gambling, and other social and personal pressures affecting the players. These sessions work, but unfortunately, this sort of commitment to shaping the whole lives of players is unusual in collegiate athletics. It shouldn’t be.

Beyond the financial perils of prevalent and legal sports betting, of course, comes an increased risk of cheating. Cheating in this context doesn’t even mean deliberately losing a game. It can be much smaller and more insidious. Dropping a pass or missing a kick could be enough to alter the outcome of a game by a few points and affect betting payouts. For decades, this is what professional leagues worried about when they banned their players like Rose from betting on themselves or their teams. That risk hasn’t gone away, nor is it limited to the pros. Collegiate athletes will experience the same temptations to bet on themselves and the pressures to tilt outcomes.

Combating cheating is much more complicated than teaching personal finance. Inculcating a culture of personal responsibility is key, and coaches need to demonstrate to their players why their actions matter and how their choices could harm others. There also need to be clearly articulated and enforced consequences for athletes who cheat. These consequences should be applied universally throughout college sports, which will require cooperation between programs and conferences.

No Quick Fixes

Pete Rose may yet make it to the Hall of Fame. Society has made an important choice to normalize its relationship to sports gambling. This is a good thing, but we shouldn’t ignore the consequences of it, and we have an obligation to care for student athletes. Schools and athletics programs need to take the lead on teaching financial responsibility. And conference’s regulatory organizations need to take the lead on combating cheating, before it becomes a problem. Our student athletes, and the integrity of the sports they compete in, are depending on us.

Moglia is the former CEO and chairman of TD Ameritrade, and chairman of Fundamental Global Investors and Capital Wealth Advisors. In 2012, he became Coastal Carolina’s head football coach, leading the team to four conference championships and an overall record of 56-22. You can find him on his website , on his LinkedIn page and on Twitter .

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

College Football Playoff Expanding to 12 as TV Windfall Looms

The College Football Playoff is expanding. The CFP board of managers unanimously voted Friday to approve a new 12-team format, the organization announced. For now, it is set to begin in 2026, the first year after the CFP’s current ESPN media deal expires, but it could happen earlier. Jumping from three to 11 games will dramatically increase the revenue—and the payouts—for the CFP, which currently distributes about $500 million each year to schools and conferences around the country. Last year, this 12-team format was projected to be worth an additional $450 million in television revenue in just 2024 and 2025, were it...
NFL
Sportico

Arte Moreno to Sell Angels as Valuations Boom: ‘Now is the Time’

The Los Angeles Angels are on the market and could garner the highest price ever paid for an MLB team. The Angels announced on Tuesday that owner Arte Moreno and his family are exploring a sale of the team. The franchise, which will retain Galatioto Sports Partners to manage the sale, was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion in Sportico’s latest MLB valuations, good for eighth in the league. “It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons,” Moreno said in a statement released by the club. “Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved...
ANAHEIM, CA
Sportico

College Football in Ireland Renews Rivalry for Notre Dame’s Travel Agency

On Saturday, the curtain for the upcoming FBS college football season will rise with a Big Ten matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The event, dubbed the Ireland Classic, is set to take place after the previous two attempts at holding the across-the-pond series were stymied by COVID-19. In 2020, the Classic between Notre Dame and Navy was canceled, while last year’s scheduled contest between Illinois and Nebraska was preemptively relocated to Champaign, Ill. While the burden of these interruptions fell hard on the teams and the host country, perhaps the biggest loss was endured by the Classic’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Moglia
Person
Pete Rose
momcollective.com

Feeding your Football Player: Tips for from a Football Mom Nutrition Coach

If this tweet spoke to you and your family’s dinner schedule with practices and games this fall, keep reading, mama!. Kristen Carroll is a Gilbert football mom whose family has learned to juggle meals and practice schedules; Her son Brady has football practice three times a week plus games, and her husband is the team coach.
GILBERT, AZ
Sportico

LeBron’s New Lakers Contract Pushes Career Playing Salary to $530 Million

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a contract extension with star LeBron James worth $97.1 million over two years, including a player option for the 2024-25 season, according to his agency, Klutch Sports Group. James was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season. If the four-time MVP exercises the option, the payday will push his career on-court earnings to $529 million, according to Spotrac. The tally is tops all-time in U.S. sports, based on current guaranteed contracts. The previous high was $499 million for fellow NBA star Kevin Durant, who is about to start a four-year, $194 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

U.S. Open Luxury Ticket Sales Boom, Riding Tennis’ Pandemic Popularity

Tennis participation has skyrocketed in the United States since 2020, and as a result, the U.S. Open has shifted its strategy, meeting the increased demand to watch the game in person with additional premium ticket inventory and a year-round sales team. Following last year’s tournament, which successfully brought back spectators after 2020 was held without fans due to COVID-19, the 142nd edition of the U.S. Open has seen another historic run in ticket sales. According to organizers, this year’s premium hospitality sales have showed significant growth compared to the 2021 tournament and nearly doubled hospitality revenue from the 2019 tournament. The...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Athletes#Sports Betting#The Cincinnati Reds#The Hall Of Fame
Sportico

MLBPA Recruits Minor Leaguers as Baseball and Its Players Plead Poverty

A week away from Labor Day, the Major League Baseball Players Association has sent authorization cards to minor leaguers with a request they empower MLBPA to serve as their union. The move comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee is studying MLB’s antitrust exemption and on the heels of MLB settling a class action Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit with minor league players that will lead to $185 million paid to more than 20,000 players. The potential ramifications of minor league players unionizing are both sizable and hazy. “Minor leaguers,” MLBPA executive Tony Clark said in a statement, “represent our game’s future...
NFL
Sportico

New York Yankees Investing in AC Milan as Part of RedBird Ownership Group

The New York Yankees and Main Street Advisors, a LeBron James-backed investment fund, are investing in Italian soccer team AC Milan, according to two people familiar with the deal. The MLB franchise and Main Street—which focuses on media, entertainment and sports—will be a part of new ownership led by RedBird Capital, the Gerry Cardinale firm that is buying the Serie A squad for $1.3 billion. The Yankees and RedBird declined to comment on the deal. The acquisition of AC Milan, from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management, is expected to close this fall. RedBird will be adding the premier Italian soccer club to a...
MLB
Sportico

Tom Brady Isn’t Worth $375 Million, But You’ll Still Watch His Second Act

Over the course of the spring broadcast shuffle, a frenzied period that saw veteran NFL voices swapping booths like Fritz Peterson and Mike Kekich trading families back in 1973, Tom Brady managed to cheese off more New York media types than he did during the 20 years he spent beating up on the Jets in New England. When word began circulating that the seven-time Super Bowl winner had inked a $375 million deal to join Fox as the network’s lead analyst, a sort of collective peevishness began to ferment online and on the airwaves, as lesser-compensated pros who’d put in years...
NFL
Sportico

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Readies Launch of ESPN UFC ‘GronkCast’

Peyton Manning wants to go to the mat in his ongoing bid to create a sports-content empire. The football legend, who gained notice last year when he and his brother Eli launched an accompanying “ManningCast” for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” is backing a similar concept for ESPN’s UFC pay-per-view streams, according to Variety. Fans who opt to watch Saturday night’s welterweight bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards via ESPN+ will also have access to a second stream featuring Rob Gronkowski and his brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. along with father Gordon, who will host what is being called...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

MSG Entertainment Seeking to Split Sports Networks From Las Vegas Sphere

Madison Square Garden Entertainment is likely to split itself into two business: one that consists of the regional sports networks, Madison Square Garden itself and other venues, and another that holds the eagerly anticipated Las Vegas Sphere, according to a filing made by the company Friday evening. The split isn’t a done deal yet. Publicly traded MSG Entertainment filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its board of directors has approved exploration of the split, indicating the action would be contingent on league approvals and indications the transaction would be a tax-free spin-off to shareholders. A sister company, Madison Square...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

Foot Locker Joins Fanatics to Boost Merchandise Options

Foot Locker is partnering with Fanatics to dramatically increase its inventory of officially licensed sports merchandise such as T-shirts, hats and jerseys. Under the multiyear deal, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) will be able to list tens of thousands of products from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA on its website, starting later this year. Foot Locker will control the pricing, marketing and point of sale, but the orders will be fulfilled and shipped by Fanatics, the world’s largest seller of licensed sports apparel.  Deals like this are a lesser-known part of the Fanatics business—in addition to its own shop and the...
NFL
Sportico

Bryant Crash Photo Suit Wins $31M as Government Conduct Draws Jury Ire

In a decision intended to both compensate Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester—who lost his wife and 13-year-old daughter in the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and five others—while sending a message to invaders of privacy that they’ll pay a steep price, a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday awarded Bryant $16 million and Chester $15 million for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They successfully sued the County of Los Angeles and other government bodies in federal court over deputies and firefighters taking and sharing unauthorized crime scene photos. Jurors found that law...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Bill Ackman Co-Leads $26 Million Raise for Djokovic’s Players Venture

A tennis players trade association backed by hedge fund titan Bill Ackman is ready to formally begin advocating for the sport’s top pros—armed with a new pool of money, a new leader, and a new commercial venture. The Professional Tennis Players Association has raised $26 million, co-led by Ackman’s foundation, to launch a for-profit entity called Winners Alliance that will help pro men’s and women’s tennis players monetize their stardom. The group has also hired OneTeam Partners CEO Ahmad Nassar to be the PTPA’s executive director and Winners Alliance CEO. They’re the first major moves for the PTPA, which was launched in...
MLS
Sportico

The Power of the U.S. Open Goes Well Beyond Two Weeks in Queens

Today’s guest columnist is Lew Sherr, CEO and executive director of the United States Tennis Association. The U.S. Open is many different things to many different people. It’s America’s Grand Slam. It’s one of the world’s largest sports and entertainment events. It’s the confluence of sport, celebrity, fashion and entertainment. It’s a food and wine festival. It’s where the titans of industry converge to watch the biggest names in tennis compete on the sport’s grandest stage. It’s the place where kids receive free tennis racquets on Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day. To me, though, the U.S. Open is, above all else, inspiring. It represents the...
TENNIS
Sportico

NBA Cuts ‘League Pass’ Price 56% Amid Streaming Battles

The NBA will offer its out-of-market streaming service at a dramatically lower price this season as leagues continue to grow their direct-to-consumer businesses. The League Pass standard package (which now includes NBA TV access too) will cost $100 for the 2022-23 season, according to renewal notices recently sent to subscribers, down from $230. Fans can also opt to pay $15/month. The premium package, which allows for multiple streams and doesn’t include commercials, will see its price lowered from $280 to $130, according to a league source. The price changes bring the NBA’s streaming product in line with other digital services. Netflix’s standard...
NBA
Sportico

Bear Market Creates Bullish Outlook for Branded Social Media Content

Today’s guest columnist is Aidan O’Connor, a vice president at the strategic communications firm Prosek Partners. The whirlwind romance-turned-breakup between Elon Musk and Twitter has been one of the summer’s most sensational storylines, with no clear end in sight. This volatile relationship, combined with the market’s drag on tech sector stocks overall, has thrust social media valuation and mDAUs (monetizable daily active users) into mainstream discussion. At the same time, 40-year inflation highs are squeezing brands’ resources for advertising and marketing endeavors. A fifth of CMOs have already trimmed their budgets, which have dropped 16% on average YoY (per Advertiser Perceptions). The decline...
NFL
Sportico

NFL Joins NBA Top Shot Maker to Test Digital Collectibles Demand

NFL All Day, a digital collectible platform built by Dapper Labs, officially launches today as the league continues to develop its blockchain offering. Much like with NBA Top Shot, fans will be able to buy packs of video highlight NFT “moments” as well as buy and sell individual moments on a marketplace. The first public release Friday will include 22,500 packs at $59 each, with executives hoping to maintain scarcity and drive demand for the product. “When you’re walking by a sneaker store and there’s this huge line out the door, that’s how you know something good is inside,” NFL All Day...
NBA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy