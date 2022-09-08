Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest Celebrations in the Raleigh Area
Prost! Oktoberfest is a German beer-drinking festival and tradition that dates back more than 200 years; it's now held annually over the course of two weeks in late September and early October. And because the Raleigh area is no stranger to good beer and good times, there are plenty of ways to get in on the fun!
Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 9-11)
Raleigh, N.C. — It is a busy weekend in the Triangle! Here are some of our picks for family fun. There are Sept. 11 Day of Service projects happening all weekend. See this post about Activate Good's volunteer opportunities. Sept. 9-11: African World Peace Festival - Bring the kids...
'Festivals have been carrying us': Tourism officials in Raleigh prepare for busy fall season
The Hopscotch Music Festival is returning to Downtown Raleigh in days with 450 bands expected to perform before thousands of people.
RDU On the Rise: Big fish, pot and democracy
Hi there! I’m Brian Gordon, the N&O’s technology and innovation reporter delivering this week’s RDU On the Rise.
Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level
The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
Here’s your guide to Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh: Lineup, day parties and more
The Hopscotch Music Festival is back in downtown Raleigh this weekend, and we’ve got all the details.
Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion is back
Red Lobster is offering the Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion once again, for a limited time. The deal is available every day through November 6, 2022 at participating locations for Dine-in or To Go. If you order the promotion to go, you can pick up to four orders of shrimp. Each...
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings...
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
Popular restaurant now open at Cary’s Fenton. More dining options are coming.
The dining scene at the Fenton mixed-use development continues to fill out, this time with an acclaimed name and brand from nearby Durham.
Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience in Raleigh, NC Dec 30, 2022 – presale password
The Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience presale password everyone has been looking for is available now! Everybody with this pre-sale code will have an opportunity to acquire great show tickets before anyone else!!!. You might not get another chance to see Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience’s...
All aboard NC’s ‘football train,’ which will again go to Charlotte for Panthers games
The trains are available for each 1 p.m. home game, starting with this Sunday’s opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Pickleball-Palooza this weekend in Holly Springs
It's all things Pickleball in Holly Springs this weekend for Pickleball-Palooza.
Raleigh coffee shop preps for its first 5K to end ALS since owner died from disease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved Raleigh coffee shop is days away from its annual 5K race to raise money for ALS research. It's the shop's first race since its co-owner died from the disease. Prominently posted over the bar at Sola Coffee Café in north Raleigh are photo memories...
CEO of Carolina Theatre pushes back against $5 million proposal to turn Durham parking deck into residential tower
Durham, N.C. — Business owners and local leaders are pushing back on a developer's wish to turn a city-owned parking deck in downtown Durham into a tower of apartment buildings. The CEO of Carolina Theatre Randy McKay said he is strongly opposed to the proposed development due to the...
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh Improv
CARY – Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
