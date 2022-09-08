Read full article on original website
Nela Arias-Misson’s ‘Faith’ Comes to Keyes Art in Sag Harbor
Just in time for HarborFest weekend, Keyes Art in Sag Harbor will unveil a new solo exhibition featuring the work of late Cuban-born painter Nela Arias-Misson. The show, titled Faith, debuts with an opening reception on Saturday, September 10, 5–7 p.m., and will remain on view through October 23.
Spring Poet Cy Perchik Dies at 98
Cy Perchik died peacefully on June 14 at the age of 98 surrounded by his family. A longtime resident of Springs, he lived an extraordinary life. Born in 1923, he served in the Air Force during World War II as a...
Food Seen: Burger Day, Lobster Roll Bites, Hoppy Acre & More
Tasty burgers for National Cheeseburger Day, yummy bites at the Lobster Roll aka LUNCH, Springs Brewery Arethusa and more bites and sips from the East End "Food Seen.". If you ever needed an excuse to go to your favorite burger...
Things to Do on the North Fork This Weekend, September 9–11, 2022
The North Fork continues to deliver the good times, even after Labor Day — just check out these fun weekend events and activities, September 9–11, 2022. NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS. Emy McB at Pindar Vineyards. Friday, September 9, 4–8...
Things to Do in the Hamptons: September 9–15, 2022
The Hamptons doesn't stop after Labor Day, as we can see by all the fun events and activities happening this week, September 9–15, 2022. HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS. The Complete Unknowns: A Two-Night Celebration of the Artistry of Bob Dylan.
Honoring Our September 9, 2022 Dan’s Cover Artist Jules Feiffer
This week's cover art was created for Dan's Papers by the illustrious cartoonist and writer Jules Feiffer, whose last cover for the paper was way back in 2015. In his 93 years, Feiffer has earned a Pulitzer Prize for...
Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover
An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer's ex-girlfriend's love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
