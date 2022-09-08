Read full article on original website
No. 17 Solon clamps down on No. 25 Strongsville in 10-0 win
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The opponent can’t win if it doesn’t score. That’s the approach of the Solon football team. The Comets, ranked 17th in the cleveland.com Top 25, completely shut down host Strongsville Friday in a Greater Cleveland Conference opener, holding the Mustangs to less than 60 yards of offense in a 10-0 whitewashing. Solon is now 3-1, while Strongsville, which was ranked 25th, falls to 2-2.
Painesville Riverside defeats State Champ Chardon, 21-7
Defending Division III State Champion Chardon faced off against Painesville Riverside in Friday Night Touchdown's 4th Game of the Week.
Berea-Midpark wins a wild one over No. 23 Elyria, 34-32
ELYRIA, Ohio — A downright zany first half that involved onside kicks returned for touchdowns, interceptions at goal lines, and dozens of big plays on Friday was followed by a more traditional second half of football that was thrilling nonetheless. After giving up two scoring drives to No. 23...
No. 19 Nordonia runs away with 37-14 win over North Royalton
MACEDONIA, Ohio — Once Nordonia was able to limit North Royalton’s rushing attack to start the second half, the Knights took total control. The Bears couldn’t find an answer to their problems, eventually leading No. 18 Nordonia (3-1) to roll to a 37-14 win over North Royalton (2-2).
No. 22 Elyria Catholic grounds out a 28-14 win against Holy Name
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A powerful ground game helped No. 22 Elyria Catholic beat Holy Name on Friday night, 28-14, in a Great Lakes Conference cross-division game. For the Panthers, senior running back Levi Ellis was the game-changer, rushing for 260 yards on 23 attempts. Ellis scored the opening points of the game with a 9-yard TD run up the middle. He broke free along the sideline at the start of the third quarter and raced 59 yards for a touchdown. Then he sealed the victory with a touchdown run of 84 yards in the fourth quarter.
High school football conference predictions: Favorites, top players and games to define the next seven weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Week 4 of the high school football season here, conferences are now in full swing. Who will win them? What are the biggest games that could decide them? Cleveland.com takes a look with its predictions for each conference in Northeast Ohio, including standings, offensive and defensive MVPs along with the biggest game.
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II sees No. 5 Avon reclaim Silver Rail Trophy at No. 9 Avon Lake: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Among the jam-packed crowd Friday night at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium stood Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. Before the Browns’ trip to Carolina for Sunday’s NFL regular-season opener, Newsome stood on the sidelines in a Bernie Kosar throwback jersey to watch Avon’s 42-21 win at Avon Lake in their Southwestern Conference high school football opener.
No. 4 Glenville opens Senate Athletic League play with 55-0 win vs. John Marshall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Staying focused might be a hard thing for the Glenville Tarblooders’ football team to do as they go through the Senate Athletic League schedule. The Tarblooders have not lost a Senate game since 1997. Penalties and a lot of mistakes might not go well against...
Video: Large crowd, fights after local high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
Watch: Natalie Herbick, David Moss throw first pitch at Captains game
Fox 8's own Natalie Herbick and David Moss threw out the first pitch at the Lake County Captains game Friday.
Do the Guardians have enough pitching for stretch run? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Do the G’s have enough pitching with their meager offense...
Browns at Panthers: 3 things to watch and predictions for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns open their season on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. They are facing their former starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who will start the game for the Panthers. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe offered up three things to...
Our newsroom is growing as we expand the areas we cover: Letter from the Editor
Every summer, as football season looms, we brainstorm ways to improve coverage, and this year we’re expanding in two areas. Why brainstorm football? For years, no part of our audience has been bigger than Browns fans. They read our news and analysis in huge numbers. Ohio State Buckeye readership ranks up there, too. Our Buckeye Talk podcast is one of the top college sports podcasts in the nation.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
How Joshua Dobbs, David Bell found value in becoming an after-practice duo
BEREA, Ohio — One of the most common sights at Browns training camp this year actually happened after practice each day. As players trickled into the locker room, you could almost always find rookie receiver David Bell and backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs lingering on the field, going over the script, trying to maximize their reps on a new team.
Two OhioGuidestone workers will not face charges after boys’ wrestling match ends with broken leg
BEREA, Ohio -- Two workers at OhioGuidestone, 202 E. Bagley Road, allowed two boys staying at the behavioral health treatment center to wrestle each other, resulting in one of the boys suffering a broken tibia and a hairline fracture of his fibula. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Aug....
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Watch Browns players and coaches discuss their big showdown with Baker Mayfield in the opener vs. the Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the video above, watch Browns players and coaches discuss their big showdown on Sunday in the season opener against their former QB1 in Baker Mayfield. Mayfield added some spice to the game by supposedly telling NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund of his former team, “I’m going to (expletive) them up,” but Mayfield denies saying it.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
