ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

No. 17 Solon clamps down on No. 25 Strongsville in 10-0 win

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The opponent can’t win if it doesn’t score. That’s the approach of the Solon football team. The Comets, ranked 17th in the cleveland.com Top 25, completely shut down host Strongsville Friday in a Greater Cleveland Conference opener, holding the Mustangs to less than 60 yards of offense in a 10-0 whitewashing. Solon is now 3-1, while Strongsville, which was ranked 25th, falls to 2-2.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea-Midpark wins a wild one over No. 23 Elyria, 34-32

ELYRIA, Ohio — A downright zany first half that involved onside kicks returned for touchdowns, interceptions at goal lines, and dozens of big plays on Friday was followed by a more traditional second half of football that was thrilling nonetheless. After giving up two scoring drives to No. 23...
ELYRIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ashland, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Solon, OH
Solon, OH
Sports
City
Medina, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 22 Elyria Catholic grounds out a 28-14 win against Holy Name

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A powerful ground game helped No. 22 Elyria Catholic beat Holy Name on Friday night, 28-14, in a Great Lakes Conference cross-division game. For the Panthers, senior running back Levi Ellis was the game-changer, rushing for 260 yards on 23 attempts. Ellis scored the opening points of the game with a 9-yard TD run up the middle. He broke free along the sideline at the start of the third quarter and raced 59 yards for a touchdown. Then he sealed the victory with a touchdown run of 84 yards in the fourth quarter.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

High school football conference predictions: Favorites, top players and games to define the next seven weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Week 4 of the high school football season here, conferences are now in full swing. Who will win them? What are the biggest games that could decide them? Cleveland.com takes a look with its predictions for each conference in Northeast Ohio, including standings, offensive and defensive MVPs along with the biggest game.
BROOKLYN, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II sees No. 5 Avon reclaim Silver Rail Trophy at No. 9 Avon Lake: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Among the jam-packed crowd Friday night at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium stood Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. Before the Browns’ trip to Carolina for Sunday’s NFL regular-season opener, Newsome stood on the sidelines in a Bernie Kosar throwback jersey to watch Avon’s 42-21 win at Avon Lake in their Southwestern Conference high school football opener.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Medina Preseason#Solon Preseason#Comets
Cleveland.com

Our newsroom is growing as we expand the areas we cover: Letter from the Editor

Every summer, as football season looms, we brainstorm ways to improve coverage, and this year we’re expanding in two areas. Why brainstorm football? For years, no part of our audience has been bigger than Browns fans. They read our news and analysis in huge numbers. Ohio State Buckeye readership ranks up there, too. Our Buckeye Talk podcast is one of the top college sports podcasts in the nation.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Browns players and coaches discuss their big showdown with Baker Mayfield in the opener vs. the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the video above, watch Browns players and coaches discuss their big showdown on Sunday in the season opener against their former QB1 in Baker Mayfield. Mayfield added some spice to the game by supposedly telling NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund of his former team, “I’m going to (expletive) them up,” but Mayfield denies saying it.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy